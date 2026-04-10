Shop the 11 best Costco hidden gems this week, from faux tulips to a new portable sauna.

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If I had to choose only one store that I could shop at for the rest of my life, it would undoubtedly be Costco. After all, where else can you buy everything from the cheapest eggs to the most luxurious engagement rings, cars, and vacations, and everything in between? Right now, there are so many fantastic items hitting stores, many of which are true hidden treasures. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best Costco finds shoppers call hidden gems this week.

1 The Most Hydration Face Cream

Costco Buys shared about a budget-friendly face cream. “This moisturizer replaced half my routine and the deal at Costco is unreal! 😱 @rocskincare‘s Advanced Hydration+ Water Cream is my Holy Grail for deeply hydrated, glowy skin. ✨Stock up on the 2-pack before it’s gone!” they wrote.

2 Bug Repelling Fans

Mosquito season is just around the corner, and Costco Buys has the best item to keep them away. ” If outdoor dining always gets ruined by bugs, these Bug Repelling Fans at Costco are about to change everything! You get a set of 2 fans that use holographic blade patterns to silently repel flies without any sprays, sounds, or chemicals. 🙌🏻 Each fan runs up to 10 hours on a single charge and has a built-in hanger so you can use them on a table or hang them wherever you need. Perfect for any outdoor setup this season!” they captioned a post about the $16.99 item.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 A New Nugget Ice Maker

Costco Buys also shared news of a new ice machine available at the warehouse for $249.99. ” This Brio 740i Countertop Nugget Ice Maker at Costco is a dream find for anyone who’s obsessed with nugget ice! It produces up to 44 lbs of nugget ice daily, has a touch screen display, self-cleaning technology, commercial grade parts, and a stainless steel scoop included. 😍 Nugget ice in your own kitchen whenever you want it…this thing is an absolute game changer!” they wrote.

4 Reversible, Washable Rugs

Costco Twins shared about super-chic, functional reversible rugs. “How nice are these reversible rugs at Costco for only $17.99! There are 3 different kids to choose from,” they captioned the post. “These are gorgeous!” a follower commented. And even better? They are washable.

5 Designer Fragrances for $99.99

Costco Chika shared that there are name-brand fragrances, including Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, and Chloe, for $99.99. “Designer fragrances just pulled up at Costco and YES they smell expensive without the price tag 😮‍🔥✨

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your scent… this is your sign. RUN before they’re gone,” they captioned the post.

6 The Prettiest Faux Tulips

Costco Chika also shared about the viral faux tulips that look real. “These photo tulips at Costco look SO real even the way they move?? I’m obsessed.🌷🌷🌷Such a gorgeous arrangement and the perfect touch to elevate your spring decor ✨,” they captioned the post.

7 The New Shark Chill Pill

Costco Chika shared about the new Shark Chill Pill. “This Chill Pill by Shark is the real MVP clip it, wear it, twist it… instant cool down wherever you go. Perfect for errands, walks, or those long hot days ☀️ Run to Costco before they’re gone,” they wrote in the caption.

8 Weighted Vests

Costco Wonders shared about a new weighted vest. “Costco has this Nautilus weighted vest at the warehouse for around $27.99 and it’s one of those low-key fitness finds that disappears fast once people realize how useful it is. It adds extra resistance to walking, workouts, or even daily movement without feeling bulky, making everything more effective. Share with a friend who’s trying to level up their workouts,” they wrote.

9 A Sweet Deal on the Ninja Espresso Machine

Costco Wonders shared about a sensational deal on a coffee machine. “Costco has a limited-time deal at the warehouse, with the Ninja Luxe Cafe now $449.99, $80 off until May 3rd, and it brews rich coffee, frothy lattes, and specialty drinks just like your favorite café without stepping outside. It’s compact, easy to use, and perfect for busy mornings, so share with a friend who loves coffee,” they wrote.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 The Homedics Portable Sauna

Have you been dreaming about building a sauna but can’t afford it? Costco has the new Homedics Premium Steam Sauna. “RUN 🖤 This portable black sauna is the ultimate at-home reset. Detox, relax, boost circulation, and glow from the inside out. Self-care just leveled UP,” Costco Wonders shared. Get it for $199.97 or less in stores.

11 And, the Prettiest Pink or Blue Bone China

Looking for new china? Costco just got in Mikasa pink-and-blue bone china sets, which come with four place settings, including a dinner plate, salad plate, and bowl. “I love both so much 😩 Would you get pink or blue?” Costco Hot Finds shared. Followers were divided because both colors are gorgeous.