11 Best Costco Kitchen Finds Hitting Aisles This Week

The latest drop includes an easy frozen dessert maker, high-quality knives, and hosting must-haves.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

We all know that on top of bulk groceries and essentials, Costco is a great source for everything from home decor to well-priced electronics. So it should come as no surprise that the warehouse retailer has no shortage of great items for the kitchen, too. The latest spring drop of items has us especially excited, with everything from helpful dessert appliances to helpful organizers. Ready to get cooking? Here are the best Costco kitchen finds hitting aisles this week.

RELATED: 7 Best New IKEA Kitchen Finds.

1 Turkish Cotton 6-piece Kitchen Towel Set

Be honest: When was the last time you replaced your kitchen towels? This Turkish Cotton 6-piece Kitchen Towel Set ($39.99) is as absorbent as it is durable, making it your best friend during prep and clean up.

“These towels are definitely an upgrade to the standard kitchen towels I was using before,” writes one five-star reviewer. “They’re oversized and very absorbent.”

2 KitchenAid Collapsible Colander

It’s funny how even having one errant item in your sink can make using a strainer that much more difficult. Fortunately, you can make the most of your basin space with a KitchenAid Collapsible Colander ($12.97). It conveniently hangs where you need it to, making it a true upgrade item.

Besides making straining a breeze, customers who’ve purchased it also appreciate how it expands to fit all sink sizes—and collapses for easy storage.

3 Vitamix Alta Pro Blender

There are two types of home chefs: Those who’ve dived into the wonderful world of Vitamix use and those who are about to. Treat yourself to the Rolls-Royce of kitchen appliances with a Vitamix Alta Pro Blender ($399.99), which provides the power you need to make everything from smoothies and salad dressings to frozen drinks and even soups.

“This blender is love,” gushes one happy customer. “I just love the fact that I don’t have to deal with the frustrating seeds of the strawberries and other fruits (it just makes them like pulp). I love that it heats and makes soup in the double. This machine is a lifesaver!”

4 MIU 2-piece Silicone Splatter Guards

A lot of exciting things happen when your food hits the frying pan—including a bit of a mess, unfortunately. You can help cut down on clean-up time with MIU 2-piece Silicone Splatter Guards ($29.99), which fit over the top of your sautee pan or skillet to keep oil from erupting to and fro.

These simple yet effective kitchen saviors have also earned a solid endorsement from customers, earning a 4.8-star average rating. “These are substantial, well-designed splatter screens,” writes one. “The silicone edge helps the screen to grip tightly, and the foldable handles make storing a breeze. Well worth the price, as they may be the last screens you need to buy.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Spring Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

5 Trinity Wire Undersink Organizer 2-Pack

The irony of your sink being a place where many items get clean is that the space directly below it tends to be a chaotic mess. As part of your spring cleaning plan, you can get everything organized with a Trinity Wire Undersink Organizer 2-Pack ($74.99). This easy-to-install solution provides storage space for cleaning supplies, utensils, sponges, trash bags, and everything else you can think of, finally bringing a sense of order to a typically hard-to-manage cabinet space.

This popular product has also received rave reviews, with some customers calling it “excellent ” and “sturdy.”

“These are lifesavers. I use them under my kitchen fink to be able to have access to all of my stuff without having to crawl on the floor,” writes one customer. “They provide easy entry and great organization. They are easy to install and look so nice.”

6 Cuisinart FastFreeze Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker

With warm weather upon us once again, that means it’s also time to bring cold desserts back into the rotation. This year, you can make your indulgences easier than ever with a Cuisinart FastFreeze Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker ($79.99). All you need to do is add your favorite ingredients (think fruit, cookies, and more), pre-freeze your base, and then blitz when ready to eat.

The beauty of this gadget is that not only does it make it easy to customize your favorite flavors, but you can also hack recipes to make them healthier, more refreshing, or in line with your dietary constraints.

“I love this ice cream maker,” raves one shopper.

I’ve owned other devices, but I’ve found them tedious. This is easy and takes little storage space. I especially like the size.”

7 Farberware Build-a-Board 2-Piece Set

Constructing the perfect cheese and charcuterie board for an event is enough work as it is…But transporting it can be even harder. If you’re planning on bringing your best splay to your next party, this Farberware Build-a-Board 2-Piece Set ($44.99) needs to be on your radar. It includes one serving tray with compartments and one without, both of which can be secured with a clear locking lid.

“Love this set, especially that one has no dividers and the other one does,” one five-star review writes. “Handles are so easy to use, keep things secure, but are so easy to open. I like that I can prep these in advance and have them ready in my fridge for home use or take them to go.”

8 Viking 15-Piece Knife Block Set

Even if you’re a moderately capable home chef, you owe it to yourself to have the best knives on hand. This Viking 15-Piece Knife Block Set ($152.99) is the ideal base, including all the blades you’ll need for cooking as well as steak knives for dining.

With a 4.9-star rating on the Costco website, it’s clear this set lives up to the high bar set by the Viking brand. One customer calls it “the best set of knives we have purchased in years,” while others call it “stylish,” thanks to the black base.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Spring Home Finds.

9 Staub 9 Piece Kitchen Tool Set

There comes a point in the life of every kitchen where it almost makes sense just to clean house on your utensils and replace them all at once. Fortunately, this Staub 9 Piece Kitchen Tool Set ($99.99) makes it easy to do just that with a single purchase.

Made with durable acacia wood and long-lasting silicone, this assortment has you covered from top to bottom, with everything from slotted spoons to spatulas and everything in between.

“This set is fantastic! Although Staub is naturally a good choice, this exceeds my expectations!” gushes one happy customer. “Large, sturdy, and beautiful! I’ve never described a utensil set as beautiful, but this one is!”

10 Souper Cubes Silicone Freezer Storage Tray 5-Pack

Part of meal prepping is coming up with a storage system that’s as streamlined as the cooking process. This Souper Cubes Silicone Freezer Storage Tray 5-Pack ($69.99) is a game-changer for anyone who wishes they could get more into their freezer, featuring different-sized pockets you can easily pop out when it’s time to eat.

The Best Life team is no stranger to these, using them for storing everything from our homemade stocks and soups to mac & cheese and more. Costco members appear to agree, bestowing a 4.9-star rating average on the store’s website.

“Souper Cubes’ quality is better than any other product like it on the market,” says one customer.

11 Neatfreak 24 Bottle Stacking Metal Wine Rack

Even if you don’t have a proper cellar, there’s no excuse to improperly store your bottles. This Neatfreak 24 Bottle Stacking Metal Wine Rack ($59.99) can help get everything organized, saving storage space and keeping your precious vintages safer from potential cork taint.

The best part? If you’re building out your connection, you can easily stack and arrange extra shelves to increase storage capacity.