7 Best Trader Joe’s New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

The beloved grocer has debuted snacks, breakfast items, and fresh flowers for spring.

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Among all the stores, the fan-favorite items at Trader Joe’s arguably stand out as some of the most coveted in the grocery world. But just because they’re popular doesn’t mean the beloved store is resting on its laurels. The grocer just updated its inventory with a few debut items you’ll probably want to drop into your cart to test out, from breakfast items to condiments. Read on for the best Trader Joe’s new arrivals that are hitting shelves this week.

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1 Toaster Waffles

Already a solid contender in the breakfast staple category, Trader Joe’s is now expanding their offerings with these classic Toaster Waffles ($2.79). Made in Belgium, these easily prepared round treats have completely removed the need to fire up your waffle iron. They’re also a great base for dressing up with whatever condiments and toppings you’re craving!

2 Danish Oat Cookies

The Best Life team has made no secret about our love for the Trader Joe’s dessert section, and this week, we have yet another reason to go back. These Danish Oat Cookies are “buttery, brittle, and chewy, with a lightly savory edge,” making them the perfect post-meal treat or accompaniment to that afternoon cup of coffee. Just don’t wait too long to pick up yours: These are in-store for a limited time only.

3 Peony Tulips Bunch

No matter how much spring decor you have, your home will never really look truly ready for the season without some fresh flowers. Thankfully, Trader Joe’s has brought back its popular Peony Tulips Bunch ($8.99), providing a well-priced resource for any budding amateur floral designers. Their vibrant colors are the perfect way to liven up your entryway, dining table, and more!

4 Cannelés

Unless you’re a world-class pastry chef, it can be truly hard to enjoy fresh cannelés at home. But with the recent arrival of Trader Joe’s Cannelés ($5.49) in the store’s freezer section, you’ll be able to savor those delicious French treats with a fraction of the effort!

While made in the traditional method, the store says they’ve swapped in a more vanilla-forward flavor in place of the classic rum base. Just pop them in the oven for a few minutes, and you’ll have the perfect coffee accompaniment! Just act fast, as these will only be available through May.

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5 Hot Honey Mustard

Listen up, all you condiment kings and queens: there’s a new must-have at Trader Joe’s! As always, Hot Honey Mustard ($1.99) is one of the most versatile toppings out there, bringing that perfect spicy-sweet combination to everything from pretzels to salad dressings. We’re confident this compact squeeze bottle will find a permanent place in your fridge!

6 Springle Jangle for Dogs

If you’re a fan of Trader Joe’s beloved spring version of their holiday classic Jingle Jangle pretzel mix, you might want to take note. The store has now released a Springle Jangle for Dogs ($2.99), which includes oat- and peanut butter-flavored dog bones, circles, and flowers your pet will absolutely love. There are even canine-friendly yogurt-covered pretzels in the mix!

7 Ranch Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

Snacking is by no means a seasonal affair, but with these new Ranch Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips ($2.99), it feels like this spring might be something of a peak. As a perfect counterpart to the store’s existing Chile Lime flavor, these Taki dupes are perfect for parties, packed lunches, or just picking at throughout the day.