Spring is officially coming to Aldi! The latest edition of Upcoming Aldi Finds just dropped, showcasing all of the items set to arrive in stores next week. There are tons of new spring decorations included in the latest product drop. Think all things spring and summer, including lemon and strawberry prints to florals. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new Aldi Spring decor finds flying off shelves this week.

1 This Lemon Kitchen Rug

I am dying over how adorable the new lemon print dropping at Aldi is. There are a bunch of items featuring the bright and cheery citrus fruit, including the Huntington Home Bevington Kitchen Rug, just $5.99. The rug comes in other warm-weather-inspired patterns.

2 And, This Hydrangea Area Rug

Hydrangeas are also super popular this spring. I can’t believe this gorgeous KIRKTON HOUSE 3 x 4 Washable Scalloped Accent Rug is only $29.99. It honestly looks like something out of the Serena & Lily catalogue.

3 Pastel LED Candles

I love Aldi candles, both real and fake. This trio for $9.99 is such a steal. Get the KIRKTON HOUSE 3 Piece Pastel LED Candles in Pink, Sage Green, Ivory, or Blue, and add some light to your room without any fire involved.

4 Spring Plush Throw Blankets

Add a little springtime pattern to your living spaces with colorful, seasonal throw blankets. For $4.99, get the KIRKTON HOUSE 50″ x60″ Plush Throw in this beautiful tulip-and-bow-covered print.

5 And, These Gorgoeus Pillows

Add the Easter spirit to your sofa and chairs for just $12.99. I am obsessed with all the new KIRKTON HOUSE Decor Pillows. There are a few that are square with tassels, and even one shaped like a bunny.

6 Easter Signs

I am not kidding: Aldi’s Easter decorations look designer this year. How is this adorable KIRKTON HOUSE Easter Circle Sign Bunny Trio just $8.99? There are a few other designs to choose from.

7 And, This Strawberry Dining Chair Cushion

The only print I like more for spring than lemons? Strawberries. For $9.99, take your pick of KIRKTON HOUSE Reversible Chair Pads. This one has the berries on one side and a green plaid print on the other. It also comes in lemon print, florals, and stripes.

8 A Carrot Candle

Looking for a new gourmet candle? Get one for $9.99 at Aldi. The KIRKTON HOUSE Easter Carved Candle is shaped like a carrot and smells like banana carrot cake. There is also one shaped like a bunny and a cross.

9 And, a Lemon Drying Mat

Aldi really went hard with the lemons. For $3.99, pick up the Crofton Drying Mat, which will help soak up the excess water from your dishes while adding a splash of color to your kitchen.

10 A Wood Bunny Board

Entertaining this Easter? Pick up the Crofton Easter Wood Board shaped like a bunny. The gorgeous serving tray can be used for food or decoration. Get it for $9.99

11 And, This New Braiser

Am I overwhelming you with all the lemons? For $19.99, get the Crofton Farmhouse Cast Iron Braiser also in the amazing print.