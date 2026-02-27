11 Best New Aldi Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

These Aldi home finds are stylish, practical, and under budget.

Are you looking for decoration, kitchen essentials, organization items, and other items to spruce up your home this spring? Run to Aldi. While the grocery store doesn’t have quite as extensive a selection of home goods as some of your other favorite stores, what it does carry is usually top-quality and more value-oriented than anywhere else. What should you shop for before it’s gone? Here are the 11 best Aldi home finds shoppers are snapping up.

1 This Sunflower Welcome Mat

New doormats, most in the traditional rectangular shape, are plentiful this month. My favorite from the new Aldi drop is the KIRKTON HOUSE Coir Mat Sunflower Slice. The bright and cheery welcome mat is made with durable natural fibers, is skid-resistant, and is designed to easily clean dirt off your shoes. Get it for just $6.99.

2 Outdoor Furniture

I was shocked to see that Aldi is starting to get into outdoor items, including outdoor furniture. This Belavi Patio String Chair is comfy, chic, and modern-looking for your patio or yard. And, where are you going to find something better for just $49.99?

3 This Stunning Geode Planter

I have always loved crystals and gems, so this $4.99 Belavi Geode Planter is so my jam. It is beautifully handcrafted and perfect for housing your favorite indoor or outdoor plant. There are several other planters and plant stands hitting Aldi this week.

4 Welcome Signs

Welcome guests to your home, Aldi style! In addition to doormats, there is a whole new line of KIRKTON HOUSE Spring Reversible Porch Signs for $9.99. My favorite? It’s Good to Bee Home, which reverts to a simple “Welcome, Spring.” Each comes with a rope hook.

5 Propagation Vases

Aldi is dropping this beautiful farmhouse-feeling KIRKTON HOUSE Propagation Vases set, which comes with five individual spaces for flowers. Get it for $9.99.

6 Spring Cleaning Essentials

It’s not too early to get your spring cleaning on! Aldi is dropping lots of products to help, including the Easy Home Dustpan & Brush Set for $4.99.

7 Snack Boxes

The Snacklebox trend continues, and Aldi is bringing more options to shoppers. For $6.99, get a two-pack of Crofton Snack Boxes in a bunch of color options, including Blue/Teal. Each is dishwasher safe.

8 The Aldi DustBuster

Everybody needs a DustBuster for little spills and crevice cleans. Head to Aldi and get one for $29.99. The Ambiano Handheld Wet/Dry Rechargeable Vacuum comes in two colors and is sized for your home, car, office, or other small spaces.

9 Laundry Baskets

Aldi has a big laundry room organization drop this week. It includes the $14.99 Home Logic Rolling Laundry Hamper, which conveniently has a handle and wheels for easy navigation around the house.

10 Little Laundry Room Organization Essentials

There are also lots of laundry organizing bins and turntables. Each is $7.99. Get the KIRKTON HOUSE Laundry Storage Solution Clear Turntable, KIRKTON HOUSE Laundry Storage Solution Clear Stacking Bins, and the KIRKTON HOUSE Laundry Storage Solution 2 Pack Clear Narrow Bin.

11 New Utility Runners

There are also a few new runner styles, $9.99 each. Get this skid-resistant, machine washable KIRKTON HOUSE Spring Utility Runner in a fabulous Black Medallion print.