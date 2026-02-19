These limited-time Aldi Finds are expected to sell out fast.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s that time of the week! Aldi just dropped its most recent installment of Upcoming Aldi Finds, highlighting all the merchandise expected to hit stores starting next week. This batch of merchandise will surely sell out fast, and includes decor and gadgets for every room in the house. What should you shop for, starting on February 25? Here are the 11 best new Aldi home finds flying off shelves this week.

1 New Area Rugs

I am always shocked by the unparalleled value of Aldi area rungs. For $49.99, select from some new patterns of the KIRKTON HOUSE 6′ x 9′ Crystal Print Rug. My favorite? This Bright Floral. It is made with “precision point technology” and features a soft-touch finish.

2 Gorgeous Glass Candle Holders

There are a bunch of fancy-looking glass candle holders coming for $9.99. This is just one of many KIRKTON HOUSE Cut Glass Candle Holders in the Green/Clear/Blue color scheme.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 So Many Faux Flower Stems

I have seen so many great faux but real-looking flower stems everywhere, from Hobby Lobby to HomeGoods. For $4.99, you can choose from several KIRKTON HOUSE Faux Floral Stem options, including Dahlia, Daisy Mix, Green Hydrangea, Peony, and more. They look super real.

4 A Lemon Print Kitchen Mat

There is a new drop of $6.99 KIRKTON HOUSE Kitchen Comfort Mats. My favorite new pattern is the lemons. The fruit is popping up everywhere this spring. These are great for cooking spaces as they are stain-resistant and easy to clean.

5 The Sohl 2 Tier Bench

Every so often, Aldi drops a furniture piece that sells out almost immediately. At $39.99, the SOHL 2 Tier Bench, which comes in two color options, will certainly be one of them. It is crafted from bamboo and features a padded cushion.

6 A Botanical Reed Diffuser

If you want to infuse your home with fragrance without a flame, a reed diffuser is the way to go. For $6.99, pick up the KIRKTON HOUSE Botanical Reed Diffuser. Not only is it gorgeous, but it also smells great, available in a variety of seasonal scents, including Lazy Sunday, Spring Awakening, and Summer Breeze.

7 Twisted Taper Candles

Aldi is always a great place to find taper candles. This new collection, priced at $3.49, features twisted, colorful candles that burn brightly. Get the KIRKTON HOUSE Twisted Taper Candle 2 Pack in Semi-Twisted Green/Purple.

8 Hanging Baskets

Aldi has a bunch of new organization finds. For just $9.99, organize your stuff with the KIRKTON HOUSE 3 Tier Hanging Basket in Beige/White. It comes with adhesive and over-the-door hooks for easy hanging.

9 A Wooden Salad Bowl

Williams Sonoma or Aldi? You will pay more than $16.99 for a gorgeous wood salad bowl at the luxury kitchen store. The Crofton Oversized Rubber Wood Serving Bowl is a must-buy for those who make salad at home frequently.

10 Juicers

There are a few new juicing gadgets at Aldi, each priced at $39.99. Choose the Ambiano Juice Extractor, featuring a powerful 800W motor with 2 speed settings, a juice jug with measurement markings, non-slip feet, stainless steel blades and housing, and a measuring cup and cleaning brush. Or, get the Ambiano Cold Press Juicer.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Christmas Decorations Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 A Rolling Laptop Desk

Create a modular workspace for $29.99. This SOHL Rolling Laptop Desk is adjustable in height, allowing you to use it while standing or while sitting in a chair or on a sofa.