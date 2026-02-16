These new Aldi bedroom finds are selling out fast this week.

Are you looking for items to refresh your bedroom? Aldi probably isn’t the first store that comes to mind for items like bed sheets, pillows, lamps, and decorations. However, the grocery store with a major cult following has so many items this month to infuse some new life into your sleeping space, adding comfort and spring style. What should you shop for before it sells out? Here are the 11 best new Aldi bedroom finds flying off shelves this week.

1 Textured Duvet Sets

I love a textured comforter or duvet, and Aldi has some great options for $24.99. The KIRKTON HOUSE 3 Piece King or Queen Duvet Cover Set White Waffle is my favorite in the new collection. I love the clean look and waffled texture.

2 Bedding Sets

Aldi also has fresh sheet sets that are hitting stores this week for $14.99. Choose from various shades of KIRKTON HOUSE King Super Soft Sheet Sets. Each comes with a flat and fitted sheet plus two shams.

3 This Scalloped Bowl

This KIRKTON HOUSE Ceramic Bowl looks like it came from a Pottery Barn catalog. The scalloped look is everywhere right now, but you won’t find anything like this handcrafted bowl for $149.99. It’s perfect for displaying on your table, console, or kitchen counter, and more.

4 This Twisted Pillow

The KIRKTON HOUSE Giant Knot Pillows scream West Elm to me without the designer prices. These accent pillows are just $14.99 and come in a few color options. My favorite is the neutral oatmeal.

5 A Storage Cart

Organize your closet with the help of Aldi. For $39.99, this SOHL 12 Drawer Rolling Cart offers plenty of space to stash all your little accessories, like hats, belts, socks, scarves, and more.

6 Woven Organizers

This new collection of woven organizers, each priced at $14.99, is perfect for your bedroom. It includes the KIRKTON HOUSE Woven Organizers 3 Piece Boxes and the KIRKTON HOUSE Woven Organizers Hanging Organizer, both available in pink and blue. I love that they help you stay organized but still look pretty.

7 Cozy, Woven Blankets

I am definitely going to pick up a few of these $19.99 KIRKTON HOUSE King Cotton Blankets. I especially love this taupe color, but all are 100 percent cotton, waffle-weave, and machine-washable.

8 A Berber Area Rug

“Where did you get that gorgeous rug?” your friends will ask you and be shocked when you respond, “Aldi.” For just $24.99, select your choice of KIRKTON HOUSE 5×7 Berber Area Rugs. They are durable and perfect for high-traffic areas of your home.

9 A Down Alternative Comforter

Add an extra layer of warmth to your bed with the $29.99 KIRKTON HOUSE Temperature Regulating King Down Alternative Comforter. The smart temperature-regulating technology helps maintain a balanced temperature. The comforter is also moisture-wicking.

10 A Pretty and Sweet Smelling Candle

Candles smell good and double as decor. This $19.99 KIRKTON HOUSE Rustic Hand-Carved Wood Candle comes in several scents, including Dark Vanilla & Sandalwood. And, it’s gorgeous.

11 Window Treatments

Don’t forget window treatments. I can’t believe that Aldi is selling bougie curtains for $14.99, in a beautiful grasscloth. Grab KIRKTON HOUSE 2 Pack Light-Blocking Window Curtains in White Grasscloth, which average out to $7.50 per panel.