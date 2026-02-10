Shoppers say these new Aldi kitchen finds are must-buys this month.

If you aren’t shopping at Aldi for all your kitchen needs, you are missing out. This month, the grocery and home store is overflowing with so many cooking and eating must-haves. From frying pans and slow cookers to Swedish dishcloths and Disney ice molds, there are so many fun new products for your kitchen. What should you shop for? Here are 7 Aldi kitchen finds shoppers are loving this February.

1 Mini Pots and Pans

I am loving the new mini pots and pans collection at Aldi, which is both adorable and functional, especially if you are cooking for one. Each is just $5.99, and available in gray, orange, and teal. Choose from the Crofton Mini Pan Gray Fry Pan, the Crofton Mini Grill Pan, the Crofton Mini Pan Gray Sauce Pan, or the Crofton Mini Pan Gray Wok.

2 Plastic Organizing Bins

If you have been putting off your kitchen organization project, now is the time to do it. Aldi has so many items hitting stores this week for your fridge and pantry, each for $7.99. Choose from the KIRKTON HOUSE Pantry Storage Solution Clear All Purpose Bin, the KIRKTON HOUSE Pantry Storage Solution Clear Bin with Dividers, or the KIRKTON HOUSE Pantry Storage Solution Clear Stacking Bin.

3 Swedish Dish Towels

For $4.99, the Crofton 4 Pack Swedish Dish Cloths, available in a few patterns, will dry your dishes fast. The blue floral is my favorite. They are made out of 70% Cellulose Fiber/30% Cotton and are super absorbent, reusable, and machine washable.

4 New Snackle Boxes

The viral snacklebox trend is alive and well, and Aldi is bringing a low-cost, highly adorable option. For $4.99, get the Melii Animal Snackle Box in Bull Dog, Bear, Unicorn, Dino, or Cat shapes.

5 Disney Ice Molds

The new Disney collection at Aldi is going viral, and there are so many fun kitchen items. For $4.99, get the Mickey/Minnie Ice Tray or the Minnie Ice Pop Maker. Each comes in a few color options. Kids will love drinks with their favorite characters floating in ice form.

6 And, Disney Ice Cubes

Kids will also love these plastic ice cubes shaped in Disney style. Disney/Marvel Kitchen Accessories Disney Princess 12 Pack Reusable Ice Cubes are just $4.99. Unlike the molds, you freeze these and put them directly into a glass. There are also Disney/Marvel Kitchen Accessories: Disney Princess Ice Tray and Disney/Marvel Kitchen Accessories Mickey/Minnie 12 Pack Reusable Ice Cubes.

7 And, This Triple Slow Cooker

Slow-cook or keep three dishes warm at once with the Ambiano Triple Slow Cooker, which is just $39.99 and lets you cook and serve three dishes independently at different times and temperatures. Each slow cooker holds 1.5 qt and adjusts to low, high, and warm settings. This is perfect for Super Bowl parties, as you can make a variety of dips.