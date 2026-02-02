11 Best Aldi Finds Trending in February

These trending Aldi finds are selling fast, like pet furniture, candles, and viral tumblers.

Attention Aldi shoppers: There are some new items in stores that are majorly trending and likely to sell out soon. What defines a trending item? There is a section on the Aldi website where the store highlights items that are getting a lot of attention. We also scour social media feeds on Instagram and Facebook to see what everyone is sharing. What should you buy that everyone else is buying in mass quantities? Here are 11 trending Aldi finds shoppers are grabbing before they’re gone.

1 These V-Day NeeDoh Squishies

NeeDoh is one of my 10-year-old’s favorite brands, and I can understand why. The squishies are incredibly satisfying and so adorable. Aldi has NeeDoh Valentine’s Day Candy & Squishes, including the Glitter Squeeze Heart, just $3.99. Similar to Conversation Hearts, the stress balls have sayings on them, and make the perfect Valentine’s gift.

2 These Clever Pet Sofas

Apparently, pampered pets and their owners are going wild over Aldi’s pet furniture collection. For $44.99, choose from the Heart to Tail Luxury Pet Chair Rectangle or the Heart to Tail Luxury Pet Chair Round. In true Aldi fashion, these items look so much more expensive than they actually are.

3 Super Bowl Dip Dishes

Get everything you ned for your Super Bowl party at Aldi! These Crofton Ceramic Football Bowls with Serving Tray are shockingly just $9.99 and so adorable. The stoneware dishes are perfect for salsas and dips.

4 Various Ways to Organize Kitchen Bags

Are you on an organizing kick? Aldi is here for it, offering so many bag-organization options. For $6.99, choose from the KIRKTON HOUSE Bag Saver or the KIRKTON HOUSE Bag Organizer.

5 Expensive Looking and Smelling Candles

Why spend $50 on candles when Aldi has expensive-looking options for $6.99? The KIRKTON HOUSE Glass Lid Luxury Candle collection is priced at just $6.99 at pop. It comes in various scents: Bali Beach, Bosphorus Breeze, Sandalwood & Mint, and Cedar & Sage.

6 This Super Deep Skillet

The hottest new addition to the Aldi cookware collection? The Crofton 10″ Cast Iron Deep Skillet, selling for $14.99. The pre-seasoned pan can be used to sear, saute, bake, broil, braise, and fry. It is oven-safe up to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C).

7 Valentine’s Day Squishmallows

Squishmallow-loving kids will appreciate this Valentine’s Day-themed squishie. For $9.99, pick up one (or all!) of the Jazwares 8 in Valentine Squishmallows. This year’s collection includes a Boba, Crepe, Frog, Monster, Pickle, or Waffle

8 Galentine’s Candles

I love that Aldi created Galentine’s-specific candles, perfect for gifting to friends. At $3.99 per candle, you can afford to get a bunch of KIRKTON HOUSE Galentines Candles for all. Choose from I Love You Cherry Much, I Pick You, You Glow Girl, and You’re Like Really Pretty.

9 And, V-Day Water Bottles

There are so many fun patterns of Aldi’s famous Stanley mug dupes. For $9.99, take your pick from a variety of patterns, including these super adorable cherry bows. The Adventuridge 40 oz Thirst Crusher Tumbler – Bows & Cherries is dishwasher-safe, but the store recommends handwashing.

10 A Triple Slow Cooker

What’s even better than an Aldi slowcooker? The Ambiano Triple Slow Cooker lets you cook three dishes separately at different temperatures and times. Each slow cooker holds 1.5 qt, has low, high, and warm settings, and costs $39.99.

11 A Bow Snack Box with Compartments

Snackle boxes are all the rage, and Aldi is adding a preppy twist to the trend. For $3.99, get the Crofton V-Day Snackle Box Purple Bow. The meal prep container has five compartments for snacks. There is also a Pink Heart, which is equally adorable.