New Disney items hit Aldi shelves this week, from cute kitchen gear to must-have accessories.

If you are obsessed with all things Disney, or have a little one who is, head to Aldi this month! The grocery store that also sells everything from furniture and kitchen appliances to clothing is bringing the spirit of Walt Disney to stores this month in a major way. Starting February 4, there will be lots of Disney-branded merchandise. What should you shop for before it sells out? Here are the 6 best new Aldi Disney finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Eating and Drink Stuff

There are so many fun ways to spread the Disney spirit while eating and drinking. The Zak! Character Devon Bottle comes in many options, including Disney Princess, Bluey, Bingo, Stitch, Minnie Mouse, and Mickey Mouse, each priced at $5.99. There is also a Licensed Character Mealtime Set for $7.99.

2 Disney Hair Accessories

There are so many adorable Disney hair accessories, just $4.99. These Licensed Character Accessories, Minnie Claw Clips, and Licensed Character Accessories, Princess Claw Clips, are so much fun. They will bring the spirit to every ponytail and updo.

3 Disney Freezer Molds

Disney and Marvel kitchen accessories? Yes please. For $4.99, get the Mickey/Minnie Ice Tray or the Minnie Ice Pop Maker. Each comes in a few color options. Kids will love drinks with their favorite characters floating in ice form.

4 And Adorable Brushes

In the hair department, you can also get the cutest brushes for just $3.99. Licensed Character Hairbrushes come in a variety of characters, including Cinderella, Minnie, Moana, and Bluey. These are amazing for detangling hair without hurting kids.

5 Reusable Ice Cubes

Kids will also love these plastic ice cubes shaped in Disney style. For $4.99, get Disney/Marvel Kitchen Accessories Disney Princess 12 Pack Reusable Ice Cubes. Unlike the molds, you freeze these and put them directly into a glass. There is also a Disney/Marvel Kitchen Accessories Disney Princess Ice Tray and Disney/Marvel Kitchen Accessories Mickey/Minnie 12 Pack Reusable Ice Cubes.

6 And, These Adorable Key Chains

One of the most adorable items in the Aldi Disney collection is these key chains. They are just $4.99. The Licensed Character Accessories Keychains come in options such as Princess Ariel and Stitch. Kids and tweens will love attaching them to bags and backpacks. Each has a charm and other little trinkets. There are also Bluey, Minnie, Mickey, and Stitch keychains in addition to a bunch of beautiful bracelets, including the 6 Piece Princess Character Bracelets for $4.99.