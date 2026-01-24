From viral athleisure to pet furniture and Super Bowl-ready finds.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

2026 has just kicked off, and Aldi is already going mega-viral with its latest product drops. The bad news? Many of the items I have written about this year are already sold out. The good? The store with a cult following continues stocking its aisles with new items weekly. In this week’s edition of Upcoming Aldi Finds, there are tons of new products that will start hitting stores on January 28. What should you shop for before items sell out? Here are 7 Aldi new arrivals hitting shelves end of January.

1 New Athleisure Pieces

Aldi athleisure is a favorite of shoppers, with many comparing the pieces to Lululemon and Athleta. A new item, the Crane Premium Athleisure Pullover, is coming to stores this week for just $12.99. It’s super soft and comes in several colors, including black and cream.

2 A Three Burner Slow Cooker

If you have ever wanted to slow cook three things at once, Aldi has you covered. The Ambiano Triple Slow Cooker is just $39.99 and lets you cook and serve three dishes independently at different times and temperatures. Each slow cooker holds 1.5 qt and adjusts to low, high, and warm settings. This is perfect for Super Bowl parties as you can cook different dips.

3 Aldi Water Bottles

Shoppers stock up on Aldi water bottles whenever there is a new drop. I love this $9.99 Adventuridge 40 oz Vacuum Insulated Bottle, especially in this red color.

4 New Cookware

Aldi’s cookware collection is expanding. The Crofton 10″ Cast Iron Deep Skillet is pre-seasoned with a vegetable oil finish and can be used to sear, saute, bake, broil, braise, and fry. It is oven-safe up to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C). Get it for $14.99. And, for $29.99, get the Crofton 9 QT SS Stock Pot. The stainless steel pot has silicone handles for comfort and heat resistance and comes with a shatter-resistant, tempered glass lid with a steam vent.

5 Adorable Dog Toys

Why spend top dollar on luxury dog toys when you can get them at Aldi for $4.99? Pampered pooches will appreciate the new collection of Heart to Tail Canine Couture Plush Dog Toys, including this Cologne Bottle.

6 Pet Furniture

Pampered pets will also love Aldi’s pet furniture collection. For $44.99, choose from the Heart to Tail Luxury Pet Chair Rectangle or the Heart to Tail Luxury Pet Chair Round. Hopefully they will get the memo and stop sitting on your expensive sofa.

7 And, These Utility Totes

Get a utility tote, but make it beautiful. For $9.99, choose from one of several LIVE IN STYLE Foldable Utility Tote patterns, including Floral, Bow, Geometric, or Leopard. These bags are great for shopping or hauling items around in your car.