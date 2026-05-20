11 Best New Kirkland’s Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn for Less

Shop Kirkland's finds that look like Pottery Barn, from a boucle swivel chair to a beaded arch mirror.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

For most people, Pottery Barn’s catalog amounts to a lot of aspirational scrolling—the arch leaner mirrors, boucle accent chairs, and woven wall plaques are lovely, but they’re also prohibitively pricey. What fewer people realize is that Kirkland’s stocks nearly identical aesthetics at prices you can more comfortably afford. This week’s selection is a direct case study: eleven pieces that belong on a Pottery Barn mood board, priced anywhere from $11.89 to $449.99—and that top price is for a round sand boucle swivel chair that Pottery Barn sells a version of for up to $4,400 more. Want the look for less, with quality you can trust? These are the 11 best new Kirkland’s finds with a Pottery Barn aesthetic.

1 Woven Seagrass Basket with Handles

Seagrass baskets are a Pottery Barn staple—the natural fiber storage solution that looks decorative enough to leave in plain sight. Kirkland’s woven seagrass basket with handles brings that same organic warmth at $31.49—well below what comparable seagrass baskets retail for in Pottery Barn’s storage section.

2 Gold Forged Diamond Taper Candle Holder—8.5 Inch

Forged metal taper candle holders with geometric detailing are a recurring presence in Pottery Barn’s seasonal collections, typically priced at $30 and up for a single piece. This gold forged diamond taper candle holder is $11.89 at Kirkland’s—meaning you can create a whole tablescape rather than skimping to save.

3 Neutral Distressed Ashton Table Lamp

The neutral distressed Ashton table lamp from Kirkland’s has the kind of neutral, distressed finish that Pottery Barn’s lighting designers spend a lot of time perfecting—a slightly aged, organic quality that makes a lamp feel like something collected over time rather than purchased last Tuesday. This is $69.99 at Kirkland’s, while Pottery Barn’s equivalent lamps typically start above $150.

4 Tan Woven Stripes Scatter Rug

Woven stripe scatter rugs are exactly the kind of layering rug that Pottery Barn stylists place under coffee tables and in entryways to add texture without pattern competition—especially in neutral shades. This tan woven stripes scatter rug delivers that look at $34.99—a natural fiber aesthetic at a fraction of the boutique price.

5 Ivory Woven Tuft Diamond Pillow

Tufted diamond weave on an ivory pillow is a Pottery Barn textile signature—tactile, neutral, and endlessly layerable with other patterns. This ivory woven tuft diamond pillow is $17.49—comparable Pottery Barn woven throw pillows typically run $40 to $60.

6 Natural Wood Beaded Arch Leaner Mirror

Arch leaner mirrors with beaded wood frames are one of Pottery Barn’s most recognizable aesthetic signatures, appearing in their catalog at $400 and above for comparable sizes. Kirkland’s natural wood beaded arch leaner mirror delivers that exact look at $230—a meaningful saving on a piece that becomes a focal point in any room it enters.

7 Water Hyacinth Basket Wall Plaques—Set of 3

Arrange these water hyacinth wall baskets in a cluster to recreate one of Pottery Barn’s signature wall decor arrangements. Natural, textured, and dimensional in a way that framed art isn’t, this set of three water hyacinth basket wall plaques is just $109.99 at Kirkland’s. Similar sets at Pottery Barn run closer to $200.

8 Green Moody Florals Framed Canvas Art Print

Moody botanical canvas art has been a fixture in Pottery Barn’s wall art section for several seasons, typically starting around $150 for a framed print. This deep green moody florals framed canvas art print from Kirkland’s is $69.99—a significant savings for a framed piece with genuine visual impact.

9 Brown Wood Finish Ribbed Table Lamp

Ribbed wood finish lamps are a more organic alternative to ceramic bases—they bring warmth and natural texture to a side table or nightstand without competing with surrounding decor. This brown wood finish ribbed table lamp is $34.99 at Kirkland’s—a lamp that would easily run $80 to $100 in a Pottery Barn context.

10 Blue Floral Charolette Accent Chair

Upholstered accent chairs with floral prints are a Pottery Barn category that consistently commands $600 and above. The blue floral Charolette accent chair at Kirkland’s brings that same tailored, pattern-forward aesthetic to a living room at $249.99—less than half what a comparable chair would cost at a boutique furniture retailer.

11 Round Sand Boucle Swivel Accent Chair

Boucle swivel accent chairs are Pottery Barn’s most pinned, most aspired-to seating category right now—and they price accordingly, with comparable swivel boucle chairs running $700 and above. Kirkland’s round sand boucle swivel accent chair is the most significant price gap on this list at $449.99—a legitimate investment piece at a price that makes the comparison very clear.