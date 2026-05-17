11 Best New Kirkland’s “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop the best new Kirkland's arrivals, from sea glass table lamps to a pinewood Adirondack chair.

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Sea glass lamps, a natural pinewood Adirondack chair, a four-door burlap cabinet, a seagrass laundry hamper, hydrangea arrangement, and throw pillows in coastal prints—Kirkland’s new arrivals this week lean hard into a breezy, nature-forward aesthetic that works from the living room through the porch. There are also two table lamps worth stopping for, and a leaning ladder that solves the blanket storage problem with considerably more style than a plastic bin. Here are eleven Kirkland’s new arrivals worth knowing about this week.

1 Gold Murphy Doodle Table Lamp

The Murphy Doodle name signals exactly what this lamp delivers—a playful, sketch-like quality that sets it apart from standard base-and-shade combinations. This gold Murphy Doodle table lamp adds personality to a nightstand or side table without requiring any other changes to the room. It’s cute, it’s classic, and it’s $34.99.

2 Yellow Floral Meadow Pillows—Set of 2

Yellow floral pillows bring warmth and seasonal color to a sofa or bed without demanding a full refresh around them. This set of two, available in a meadow print, is a straightforward warm-weather update at $24.49 for the pair.

3 Green Glass Floral Shade Table Lamp

A green glass shade with a floral design has an art nouveau quality that makes it look like a much older, more expensive piece. The kind of lamp that gets noticed, this green glass floral shade table lamp casts a warm, colored light when on and reads as a decorative object when off. At $55.99, it’s a legitimate Tiffany-adjacent find at a fraction of the price.

4 Natural Pinewood Adirondack Chair

Natural pinewood Adirondack chairs are the outdoor furniture category that rewards buying before the season peaks. Once summer hits, comparable chairs at garden centers run considerably higher. This natural pinewood Adirondack chair brings the classic outdoor silhouette in solid wood at $199—a strong price for a piece built to last multiple seasons.

5 Bennett Natural Wood and Burlap 4-Door Cabinet

Four doors, natural wood, and burlap panel inserts—the Bennett cabinet is the kind of statement furniture piece that reorients a room. This Bennett natural wood and burlap 4-door cabinet brings farmhouse warmth and serious storage capacity to a dining room, living room, or entryway. It’s $799.99—the investment piece of this week’s drop.

6 Green Sea Glass Table Lamp

Sea glass in lamp form produces a soft, oceanic quality of light that few other materials can replicate. This green sea glass table lamp works in a coastal, transitional, or nature-inspired room and brings genuine warmth to an evening space. It’s $48.99.

7 Blue Printed Seashells Pillows—Set of 2

Continuing with the ocean theme, this set of two blue printed seashells pillows is a coastal accent that reads summer without being seasonal in a limiting way—they work in a beach house year-round and in any room where blue is already present. You’ll pay just $22.49 for the pair.

8 Seagrass Scalloped Top Laundry Hamper

Most laundry hampers are purely functional. A seagrass hamper with a scalloped top is both functional and something you’d actually want visible in a bedroom. This one is a room organization upgrade that doesn’t require hiding away. It’s $55.99.

9 Glazed Ceramic Pillar Candle Holder—4.75 Inch

Glazed ceramic candle holders have a depth and richness that plain ceramic can’t achieve—the glaze catches light differently at different angles and makes the piece look more expensive than it is. This glazed ceramic pillar candle holder is the lowest price point on this list at $10.49—an easy add to any cart.

10 Hydrangea Blue Vase Arrangement

There are few faux flowers that don’t immediately red as such, but these faux hydrangea arrangements in white are a perennial home decor category that Kirkland’s has always done well. A convincing vase arrangement, it delivers the full lush-bloom effect without wilting or ever needing watering. A complete, ready-to-display accent at $39.99.

11 Brown Pine Wood Leaning Ladder

Leaning ladders solve the blanket-and-throw storage problem more elegantly than any basket or bin—the rungs hold folded throws at different heights, turning stored textiles into a visual display. This brown pine wood leaning ladder works in a bedroom, a living room, or a bathroom. It’s $69.99.