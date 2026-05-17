7 Best New Aldi Finds Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop the best new Aldi finds under $10, from a Hello Kitty beach towel to ombre can glasses.

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Aldi’s under-$10 section is where the best impulse buys live, and this week’s finds skew summer with a Hello Kitty beach towel, a frog water bottle, pineapple ice pop molds, ombre can glasses, a retro flower ice tray, and a toddler swing seat. This list has plenty of great items for kids and adults alike, and if you buy everything on the list, you’d spend just above $50 for the full haul. Seven items, all under $10—and all worth knowing about before they sell out.

1 Hello Kitty Licensed Kids’ Character Beach Towel

Hello Kitty continues to have one of the most devoted fan bases of any character brand, meaning this licensed Hello Kitty kids’ character beach towel is a summer essential that won’t last long on the shelf. This is the beach bag addition that makes pool days and lake trips feel more fun before anyone even gets in the water. It’s $9.99.

2 Magne-Builds Travel Magnetic Tiles—36 Piece Ice Cream Set

Magnetic tile sets are one of the most consistently praised open-ended toys for kids. This 36-piece travel-sized ice cream themed version is built for road trips, waiting rooms, and any situation where a child needs something engaging in a small footprint. This Magne-Builds travel magnetic tile set is $7.99—a significant value for a toy category that typically runs $25 and up.

3 Little Town Blue Swing Seat

A swing seat is one of those backyard finds that gets kids off their screens and invites them to the great outdoors. This Little Town blue swing seat is the straightforward outdoor upgrade for any play set that needs a new seat or an additional swing station. At just $9.99, you can add one for each child without blowing the budget.

4 Crofton Kids’ Drinking Bottle—Frog

Frog-shaped water bottles for kids solve the hydration problem with the one tool that actually works: making the bottle itself exciting enough that a child wants to carry it. This Crofton kids’ frog drinking bottle is a practical warm-weather find that holds up through summer camps, beach days, and everything else. It’s $8.99, and can be bought alongside a cute, coordinated sealable snack container in the same design.

5 Crofton Retro Flower Ice Tray

Flower-shaped ice is a simple upgrade that makes a summer drink feel fancy, fun, and festive. This Crofton retro flower ice tray brings a nostalgic, botanical shape to every glass of lemonade, iced tea, or backyard cocktail this summer—and best of all, it’s just $3.99.

6 Crofton 4-Pack Ombre Can Glasses

Ombre can glasses have been one of the breakout drinkware trends of the summer season, appearing across price points from boutique kitchen stores to mass retailers. This Crofton 4-pack of ombre can glasses brings four matching glasses to an outdoor table at $6.99—enough for a small gathering without needing a second set.

7 Crofton Pineapple Ice Pops

Pineapple-shaped ice pop molds are the backyard freezer finds that make summer afternoons more fun for small people and adults alike. This Crofton pineapple ice pops mold set turns juice, yogurt, or any blended mixture into a seasonal treat with a shape that commits fully to the summer aesthetic. It’s $3.99.