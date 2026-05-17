Shop 7 new Sam's Club finds, from chic Nespresso bundles to outdoor fire tables.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Attention Sam’s Club members! If you haven’t been to your local warehouse this month, you need to get there ASAP before the best items sell out. There are so many new arrivals, perfect for late spring and early summer, but they won’t last long. From outdoor furniture and coffee machines to clothing, the store is filled to the brim with amazing products. Here are the 7 best new Sam’s Club finds hitting shelves mid-May.

1 A New Nespresso Machine

Let’s Go Sam’s Club recommends a new Nespresso machine. “The ultimate coffee upgrade found at Sam’s! ☕️✨This bundle is a steal it comes with the Aeroccino3 frother and a $40 voucher to restock your pods. It brews everything from double espresso to a full 12oz cup in seconds. Perfect for my iced coffee lovers!” they wrote.

2 A Patriotic Cooler

They also scored a new cooler, perfect for summer adventures. “Spotted this IGLOO Cooler at Sam’s Club and it’s actually so fun 😂☀️ The wheels, cup holders, and phone holder on top?! 👀📱 Perfect for beach days, road trips, or just hanging outside this summer,” they wrote.

RELATED: 2 Sam’s Club Fan Favorite Items Just Returned to Shelves

3 A Dining Fire Table

The Member’s Mark patio set is a steal. “This backyard setup is giving luxury patio vibes 😮‍🔥🔥 Spotted this Member’s Mark fire dining set at Sam’s Club and now I want to redo my entire backyard 😂 The fire table in the middle makes it even better 👏✨Summer nights, cookouts, late night chats… this setup would be PERFECT,” writes Let’s Go Sam’s Club.

4 Member’s Mark Sunscreen

Member’s Mark makes sunscreen! “Florida heat is NO joke 😅☀️ Spotted this Member’s Mark SPF 50 sunscreen spray at Sam’s Club and it’s definitely getting added to the summer essentials pile 👏 3-pack, water resistant, and easy to throw in your beach or pool bag 🏖️💦 Summer prep officially started,” Let’s Go Sam’s Club writes.

5 Lots of Outdoor Items

Sam’s Club Simple Savings shared about tons of outdoor items that look designer for less. “I love that Sam’s Club has to many high end beautiful outdoor finds. They look like West Elm or Pottery Barn but at a fraction of the cost,” she wrote.

6 A Two-Tone Dinnerware Set

Looking for a new dish set? Oh Hey Sam’s Club shared about the new two-tone dinnerware set, available in four color options. “What if I told you there was a FOURTH color online not shown here?? Curious as to what it is?” they captioned the post. Get the Member’s Mark 12-Pieces Stoneware Two-Tone Dinnerware Set for $28.76.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

7 New Clothing For All

Costco and Sam’s Club Mama shared about all the new clothing items. “Lots of great finds in women’s clothing at Sam’s Club right now! 🇺🇸✨Starting off strong with these Americana graphic tees from Mighty Fine, perfect for Memorial Day, 4th of July, and all the red, white, and blue summer vibes! ❤️🤍💙 I also spotted Gap linen shorts and so many other fantastic spring and summer wardrobe finds in club, with even more options available online!” she wrote.