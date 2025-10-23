2 Sam’s Club Fan Favorite Items Just Returned to Shelves

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Sam’s Club is wasting no time getting its Christmas decor and winter apparel in order. We’re still days out from Halloween, and weeks from Thanksgiving (I haven’t even started prepping my dinner menu yet), but the warehouse club is steps ahead of jolly old Saint Nick. Keep reading to see which two fan favorite items are back in stores for the winter holiday season—but act swiftly! They’re already on the brink of selling out.

Sam’s Club’s viral vintage Christmas sweatshirts are back in stock.

Sam’s Club has TikTokers in a tizzy. The warehouse club has already started decking its halls with LED outdoor displays and flocked Christmas trees, but it’s the clothing aisle that’s garnering all the attention on social media. You guessed right: The viral vintage Christmas sweatshirts are back!

In addition to shackets and tracksuits, Sam’s Club’s cold-weather fashion hub includes holiday fleece crewnecks. They come in four branded designs: Ford Bronco, Budweiser, Coca-Cola, and Coors. Shoppers are particularly fangirling over the Coca-Cola sweatshirt, which features the iconic Santa Claus illustration from the 1930s.

The pullovers are only available in men’s sizes XS–4XL, though many female shoppers noted they prefer an oversized fit for maximum coziness.

“The nostalgia of these,” one user commented on a TikTok. Another said, “Ummm these are so cute. I NEED.”

“Looks like I’m going and renewing my Sam’s Club membership tomorrow,” joked a TikToker on another post.

“The way I’m RUNNING to Sam’s Club tomorrow,” commented another.

A third shopper called them a dupe for Abercrombie & Fitch’s “Holiday Greetings From Budweiser” Crewneck, which retails for $80. Meanwhile, Sam’s Club is only charging members $17 for its holiday fleece sweatshirts.

Sam’s Club has an entire department dedicated to books.

For bookworms, shopping for groceries at Sam’s Club is about to become a dangerous game. The members-only store has a whole section dedicated to novels, including hardcovers, paperbacks, limited editions, and new releases.

Some categories include:

Adult fiction

Teen & YA

Children’s books

Cooking

Educational

Activity-based

Nonfiction

However, it’s the retailer’s vast selection of seasonal holiday books that has bookworms flocking to Sam’s Club. TikToker @klemreads found popular Christmas romance titles from authors Meghan Quinn and Lauren Blakely.

Sam’s Club is also selling bookish merch, like 2026 calendars inspired by Fourth Wing and romantasy craft projects. The wholesaler in general has a big inventory of fantasy and romantasy titles, which are having a resurgence.

Prices range depending on format (paperbacks are typically less expensive) and category; albeit, we spotted prices as low as $8.