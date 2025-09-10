 Skip to content
Daily Living | News

2 Costco Fan Favorite Items Just Returned to Shelves

The holidays came early at the warehouse store.

September 10, 2025
September 10, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As any seasoned Costco shopper knows, part of the appeal of the warehouse store is that every time you visit, you’re bound to find something new. Around the holidays, that may be gift sets and inflatable lawn decorations. Come summer, you’re likely to see name-brand bathing suits and bulk bags of soil and mulch. But now that fall is upon us, Costco wasted no time bringing back two favorites.

Costco just brought back books.

In late 2024, Costco announced that it would be eliminating its book department at all but 100 stores. The remaining warehouses would only sell them during the holidays, from September to December.

As Best Life explained at the time, “Stocking books is labor-intensive, and employees have to put books out by hand (as opposed to using a pallet). There is also a revolving door of books, with Costco receiving new shipments weekly and returning those that don’t sell.”

And now, Costco fans have taken to social media to share the book displays at their local stores. It includes hardcovers—most selling for between $11.99 and $18.99—from popular authors like Stephen King, Freida McFadden, Emily Henry (including a special edition of People We Meet on Vacation), Taylor Jenkins Reid, and Kristen Hannah. We also spotted fall favorite The Pumpkin Spice Cafe for $8.50, and trendy The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins.

There are also tons of books for kids, including Dr. Seuss stories and Bluey offerings. Additionally, the display features fun Advent calendars, activity books for kids, crafting sets, and games. And especially for the holidays, you can get beautiful boxed sets (hello, sprayed edges!) including those of The Hunger Games, Harry Potter, A Court of Thorns and Roses, and more.

Costco’s giant mums have arrived.

It wouldn’t be fall without a colorful display of mums on your front steps, and Costco is certainly aware that Americans can’t get enough of these seasonal flowers.

The store’s 14-inch mum pots come in colors like purple, orange, yellow white, and even mixed hues—for between $15.99 and $17.99, depending on your store, which is a lot cheaper than most garden centers.

Pro tip: Don’t buy plants that are fully bloomed. Get the ones that still have buds, so they’ll last longer through the season. And be aware that when you take the plastic off the plant, it’ll nearly triple in size.

Dana Schulz
Dana Schulz is the Deputy Lifestyle Editor at Best Life. She was previously the managing editor of 6sqft, where she oversaw all content related to real estate, apartment living, and the best local things to do. Read more
