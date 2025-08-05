 Skip to content
Daily Living

7 Best Costco Items You Can Only Get Online

From popular shoe brands to…caskets?

As if I needed any more convincing to sign up for a Costco membership, it’s come to my attention that Costco has an impressive selection of name-brand home, fashion, and kitchen products that are available on their website for a fraction of their retail value. But here’s the kicker: They’re only sold online. In a recent Reddit thread, Costco members dropped their favorite online-only purchases—when I spotted the Birkenstock sandals, I knew I was hooked. Here are a few other items that caught my eye.

1
Birkenstocks

Birkenstocks Arizona sandal
Costco

Did you know Costco exclusively sells Birkenstocks online? Styles such as Arizona Oiled Leather, Arizona BF, and Arizona Suede Leather start at just $110. (Typically, these retail for $140 at Birkenstock.) The beloved sandals are available in sizes 6 to 11.5 and a variety of colors.

2
Stakmore Wood Folding Chair Two-Pack

brown folding chairs
Costco

Costco shoppers are going bananas for these folding wooden chairs from Costco. The set is only available online and goes for $100. They’re designed with lower back rails and padded seating for extra support and optimal comfort. Plus, they require no assembly and very little storage space.

3
Cuckoo Multifunctional Rice Cooker and Warmer

Cuckoo rice cooker
Costco

This compact rice cooker has four consistency modes (fluffy, soft, chewy, or sticky) and can whip up to six cups of rice at a time. Moreover, it also has menu options for sushi, porridge, quinoa, and steel-cut oats. It retails for $100 online.

“Can’t believe these are not displayed/sold in store,” said one Redditor. “Wow, [it] makes perfect jasmine rice.”

4
Nellie’s Laundry Soda

Nellie's laundry soda
Costco

Costco members swear by Nellie’s Laundry Soda, an unscented powder for dirty clothes. The highly concentrated formula is free of phosphates and fragrances, plus it’s hypoallergenic. A single bucket supports 400 loads for only $55—that’s only 14 cents per load!

5
3M Ultra Allergen Reduction Deep Pleat 4″ Filter

3M air conditioner filters
Costco

Replacing my AC filters is definitely a to-do task that falls off my radar, which is something I need to get on top of to lower my risk of getting sick! As it turns out, you’re supposed to change your air filters every six to 12 months.

According to Costco members, the 3M Ultra Allergen Reduction Deep Pleat 4″ Filter is the best in the game. It uses “high performing electrostatic technology” to filter and “proactively capture dust, bacteria, germs, viruses and allergens in your air,” per the product page. A two-pack costs $35 and Costco only sells them online, not in-store.

“I bought two boxes because the price was amazing,” said one shopper in the thread. Another user agreed, noting “[this is the] cheapest I’ve found.”

The filters come in a variety of sizes and dimensions to fit your personalized needs.

6
Hero Mighty Patch

Hero Might Patches
Costco

If you’re a fellow acne-prone skin warrior (hi, I see you!), you need to try Hero Mighty Patch. The invisible patches are infused with hydrocolloid and suck out all the gunk from active breakouts. Not only does this boost the healing process, but it protects pimples from picking and probing.

Costco has an 84-count box for $25 online, which is an impressive deal. In comparison, Amazon sells 36-count packs for $13 each.

7
Caskets

white casket
Costco

Yup, you read that right. Costco has a limited collection of caskets for sale, ranging from $1,350 to $1,600.

“Not to be morose…but my Dad absolutely loved going to Costco, so when he died, we bought the casket from Costco.com. It was a very surreal experience,” shared a Costco member.

“It’s great value. Those things work so great,” wrote one Reddit user.

