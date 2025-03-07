Costco vs. Sam's Club: Which Membership Offers You the Best Value?

The battle of the warehouses is not new, but in 2025, it's certainly heating up.

Costco and Sam's Club have been in fierce competition to offer shoppers the best selection and deals on bulk purchases, groceries, electronics, home items, and more. In 2024, Costco announced changes to its membership dues and securtiy protocols to make being a warehouse member feel more exclusive. Meanwhile, Sam's Club has been laser-focused on innovation to speed up its shopping experience with advancements like its app, AI-powered exit archways, and a brand-new Grab & Go food section. Add to this the fact that both chains are competing in discounts and perks, and what you're left with is a tough call between the two.

Here, you can compare the offerings, pricing, and unique features of both Costco and Sam's Club to figure out which membership will offer you the best value.

Battle #1: Membership Fees and Tiers Shutterstock Both warehouses provide tiered membership options catering to different needs, but prices have recently changed. As of September 2024, Costco increased its membership dues to: - Gold Star Membership: $65 per year

- Business Membership: $65 per year

- Business with Affiliate: $65 per year

- Executive Membership: $130 per year Sam's Club, which is owned by Walmart, provides two main membership tiers: - Club: $50 per year

- Plus: $110 per year Both Costco and Sam's Clubs' memberships include two cards per household, meaning couples are covered under one payment. There are several different perks and benefits depending on the tier you pick.

Battle #2: Additional Perks Shutterstock Specifically, each warehouse provides its members with a special array of perks and benefits. Costco's member benefits include: - Savings on travel and vacation bookings

- Costco gas station savings

- Tire center services

- Tech support for electronics and appliances

- Same day and 2-day grocery delivery services

- Pharmacy

- Optical & hearing centers

- Insurance, home, auto or business services

- Sampling events For Executive Members, there's also an annual 2% reward program with the potential to earn up to $1,250 on eligible Costco and Costco Travel purchases.

Sam's Club member benefits include:



- Savings on travel and vacation bookings

- Sam's Club gas station savings

- Tire center services

- Photo department

- Pharmacy

- Optical & hearing centers

- Insurance, home, auto or business services

- Sampling events

Battle #3: Store Locations iStock A huge factor that's going to influence your decision is whether or not you have a Costco or Sam's Club warehouse nearby. While both companies have plans for expansion in 2025 and beyond, currently: - Costco has 626 warehouses in the U.S.

- Sam's Club has 599 locations in the U.S. Both chains offer an interactive list of all of their locations on their websites.

Battle #4: Product Selection and Quality Shutterstock The reason why everyday shoppers love both of these warehouses is because of the ability to buy food, toiletries, and more in bulk. For large families or big households, this is a convenient draw. However, there are plenty of arguments over which warehouse's in-house brand is better: - Costco is famous for its Kirkland Signature brand, which makes everything from vodka to popcorn and clothing, at steep discounts compared to well-known name brands.

Battle #5: Member Services and Technology Costco Here's where things start to get controversial and a bit frustrating. When it comes to your shopping experience in these warehouses, customers say you can have a very different experience at each: - Sam's Club offers a Scan & Go feature through its mobile app, allowing members to bypass traditional checkout lines—a convenience some Costco shoppers have expressed envy over.

- Costco has faced criticism for longer checkout times, with some members describing the process as "chaotic" compared to Sam's Club's more streamlined approach.

Battle #6: Dining Experience Adding to the controversy and heated debate between the two warehouses are their fresh food offerings. - Costco's Food Court is an icon in its own right for its delicious food and low, low prices. You can get a hot dog and soda for only $1.50. Other items include pizza, a chicken & bacon sandwich, ice cream cups & sundaes, chocolate chip cookies, soda, and more. Food Court items are only for members and hasa traditional checkout process.

