Costco Is Opening New Locations—Here's Where and When

Costco fans, get ready: New warehouses are popping up all over the country this year.

The beloved membership warehouse, where you can buy anything from groceries to furniture and electronics, has big expansion plans, which include opening 29 new locations by Aug. 31, 2025. Of those, 26 will be brand-new buildings and three will be relocations.

To kick things off, Costco recently announced six new locations slated to open in March 2025.

This move will push the retailer's growing footprint to over 900 stores worldwide. Here's where and when the new locations will be popping up.

Where & When Costco's New Warehouses Will Be Opening

In March of this year, the following six U.S. spots will be welcoming shiny new warehouses with open arms, according to Costco's site:

Brentwood, California

Highland, California

Sharon, Massachusetts

Genesee County, Michigan

Prosper, Texas

Weatherford, Texas

As of now, only three of the above locations have specific grand-opening dates.

On March 1, the Sharon, Massachusetts location will open its doors. The Costco will be located on 160 Old Post Road and features an AT&T Cellular Kiosk.

On March 14, Prosper, Texas will gets its Costco at 5620 W University Drive. The location will feature a pharmacy, gas station, and an AT&T Cellular Kiosk. Services will include the fan-favorite food court, optical department, hearing aids, and a tire service center. (However, fans of the warehouse have recently been unhappy with Costco's tires, calling them "simply horrendous.")

On March 15, Texas's second new Costco location in Weatherford is set to open at 310 Center Point Road. Locals can expect a slew of departments and specialty items, including beer & wine, fresh meat & sushi, takeout pizza, window fashions and area rugs, an auto buying program, gas station, optometrist, and more.

Other New Locations Set to Open Later This Year

In addition to these six newcomers, Costco has two more warehouses set to open in April. These locations include:

Stuart, Florida

Minami Alps, Japan

Yes, one of these location is outside of the U.S. Costco has ten new international locations planned for 2025, including a warehouse in Ardeer, Australia.

In a recent call with investment analysts on December 12, Costco's CEO Ron Vachris said these new openings have been a smash hit with customers. On November 27, when Costco opened in Pleasanton, California, the company hit its highest-ever opening day sales for a U.S. warehouse at $2.9 million.

According to our sister site, Eat This, Not That!, Costco isn't planning to slow down its expansion anytime soon. The company aims to open about 30 warehouses worldwide annually for the next few years, zoning in on the U.S., Europe, Asia, Canada, and Mexico.

"Some of these projects take a lot longer than other ones will, so they'll come on at different times. But I think the outline of 30 a year seems very realistic and a good portion of those, not quite half, to be outside of the U.S.," Vachris said.

What New Costco Members Can Expect

If a new warehouse is debuting near you, expect to pay a membership fee that has recently gone up. An annual membership is now $65, up from $60 in September 2024. This was the first time Costco raised its fees since 2017, but as of now, that hasn't deterred the warehouse's 77.4 million paying members.

That said, the popularity of Costco has become a drawback for some. We recently reported how members are complaining about the slow and crowded checkout experience, with some calling it “awful” and “chaotic.” Others have been frustrated by the long lines at the deli counters and within the parking lots.

Many Costco members remain incredibly loyal to the warehouse's unique products, such as its Kirkland line of groceries and hot rotisserie chicken. The advantage of being able to buy in bulk also makes Costco a standout in areas where there aren't any other big box options.