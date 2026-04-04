The #1 Flower to Plant This April for Blooms That Last All Summer

Zinnias are a super easy way to ensure those striking colors all growing season long!

Just because you didn’t get those bulbs in the ground last autumn doesn’t mean you can’t plant in April! Procrastinating green thumbs have a few options to get a little extra vibrancy in their yards this year, but few are as straightforward as the majestic zinnia. This all-time gardener favorite is a top pick for many reasons, not least of which are its beautiful blossoms from across the color spectrum. Ready to get growing? Here’s why experts say zinnias are the best flower to plant in April for blooms that last all summer.

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What are zinnias?

If you’ve ever marveled at a patch of pretty flowers, there’s a good chance you were gawking at zinnias. The brilliant blossoms are native to Central and South America, and originally became incredibly popular with breeders due to their vibrantly colored flowers, according to American Meadows.

These days, you can get a full spectrum of colors in your yard just by including different variations, many of which include multiple gradients in one bloom, per the Chicago Botanic Garden. You can also select them based on their height, with Zinnia elegans (or the most common planting) growing as tall as 14 inches to dwarf zinnias that are half the height. Keep in mind that those variants with the longer stems make them perfect for vases and a must-have for anyone who likes to decorate their homes with flowers from their own garden.

Is it a good idea to plant zinnias in April?

Zinnias are an annual flower, meaning they won’t grow back from the same roots as previous seasons. However, they’re incredibly efficient at spreading their own seeds—and even getting some in the ground as late as April will all but guarantee flowers by the time summer arrives.

Part of the reason for this is the plant’s incredibly speedy germination time. Zinnias begin germination once soil temperatures reach 60 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Homes & Gardens. If you’re confident your area has its freeze snaps behind it, that tends to set up April as prime time for planting! Once underway, there’s a decent chance you’ll have flowers in eight to 12 weeks.

The best part? Once they’ve grown, these flowers are known as some of the most low-maintenance plants around, thriving in full sunlight with occasional watering, per Homes & Gardens.

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How should I plant zinnias?

Depending on your region and level of enthusiasm, there are a few ways to go about getting that color into your gardens. If you’re more worried about lingering cold snaps or ensuring proper germination and growth, it’s best to plant zinnia seeds in a biodegradable planter and store them in a warm, bright area, such as on a sunny windowsill, according to Homes & Gardens. To avoid disturbing their roots, you can then just transfer the entire planter into the ground when ready to go.

Otherwise, you can also plant seeds right into the ground. Just dig about a quarter of an inch into the dirt and drop in a few seeds, giving each planting about 10 to 12 inches of space. Then, water and wait for the magic to grow!

What other flowers are good for planting in April?

Of course, you’re not just limited to zinnias to bring out those blossoms. Flowers like marigolds and dahlias are equally fantastic for April plantings

Known as a hardy and easy flower to grow, marigolds can go into the ground in early spring, according to Gardening Know How. They take just weeks to go from seed to producing brilliant yellow and orange blossoms, all while being naturally pest-resistant!

Dahlias have also earned a reputation among gardeners as a great spring grower. By getting them in the ground now, you should have dazzling blossoms by mid to late summer, according to the National Garden Bureau.