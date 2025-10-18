11 Best Deer-Resistant Plants to Protect Your Yard This Fall
Add these natural deterrents to your garden now.
Growing up on the Jersey Shore, I only recall seeing deer when driving on roads farther west, with large swaths of open land. Now, in my small suburban town, the animals are everywhere. I’ll often find a whole family in my front yard, munching on my beautiful rose bushes. And though this is frustrating, I’m an animal lover and strictly against hunting of any kind. So, when I learned that adding deer-resistant plants to my yard could naturally keep them away, I was all for it.
“Deer are often attracted to yards due to the availability of food, especially during times when natural forage is scarce,” says Bryan Clayton, CEO of GreenPal, noting that they primarily feed on plants. With that in mind, keep reading to hear from Clayton and other experts about the best deer-repellent plants.
11 Common Deer-Resistant Plants
1. Bridal Wreath Spirea
Deer have an aversion to plants that are overly fragrant, fuzzy, thorny, or poisonous, explains Alex Kantor, owner at Perfect Plants Nursery. The Bridal Wreath Spirea shrub—a low-maintenance plant with tiny white flowers and dark green leaves that change with the seasons to red and orange—checks these first two boxes.
“Their flowers are both little and fuzzy, which is a deterrent for deer,” Kantor explains. These shrubs also have a strong smell that deer do not like.
2. Catmint
For similar reasons to the Bridal Wreath Spirea, deer steer clear of catmint. This plant has a minty scent and fuzzy purple flowers.
As a bonus, “catmint thrives where other plants often struggle,” say the experts at North Carolina State University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. It’s also drought-tolerant and a good pollinator.
3. Alliums
Allium, commonly known as flowering or ornamental onions, is a plant genus that includes garlic, onions, scallions, and leeks. As you might imagine, they have a strong, repellent odor. But according to an article in Virginia Public Media, they also have a sulfur-like taste that helps keep away deer, rabbits, and voles.
One great choice for your garden is the Millennium allium, which produces a “mass of purple blooms” in the fall, as Best Life recently shared.
4. Lavender
Lavender smells lovely and is a great mosquito repellent. It’s also a plant that deer tend to avoid due to a smell and taste that they find unpleasant, according to Clayton.
Lavender is relatively easy to grow and maintain. It’s a perennial (a plant that regrows every spring) that thrives in well-drained soil and full sunlight.
5. Yarrow
Yarrow is a yellow or white flowering plant that blooms throughout the fall. It’s also adaptable to a range of conditions, as it tolerates partial shade and is drought-tolerant.
“Yarrow has very hairy stems and leaves that deer may try when juicy green shoots first emerge in spring,” explain the pros at Plant Addicts. “Once the stems mature and get hairy, deer are more likely to pass Yarrow right by.” Yarrow also has a pungent taste that’s off-putting to deer.
6. Scarlet Bee Balm
As the name suggests, Scarlet Bee Balm attracts butterflies, bees, and hummingbirds. It’s a colorful pollinating perennial native to Georgia.
Kendall Rae Johnson, certified farmer at aGROWKulture, shares that its minty-orange scent repels deer. Therefore, she suggests planting it near other plants that you’re concerned deer might eat.
7. Cosmos
Cosmos contains a sap called Cosmosin, which has a taste that is unappealing to deer, according to Johnson.
While these colorful flowers are often included in wildflower mixes, you can also plant them individually. Just be sure to determine which variety and height works best for your space.
“Pollinators love these full-sun beauties, which have a long growing season, filling gardens with color from midsummer until the first frost in fall,” explains Martha Stewart magazine. “Cosmos grow tall and full, adding vertical depth to your landscape, and have thick foliage that helps keep weeds at bay.”
8. Ornamental Grasses
“Most people don’t know this, but ornamental grasses can discourage deer, not just because they aren’t palatable, but their razor-like edges can be a deterrent,” says Clayton, who adds that he’s had particular success using these plants to deter deer.
9. Winter Gem Boxwood
If you’re looking to add some elegance to your yard while also preventing deer from eating your plants, then the Winter Gem boxwood is an excellent choice. This shrub has vibrant green foliage, thrives all year round, and can be found in sizes big and small.
Plus, deer want nothing to do with it. “Winter Gem boxwood shrubs are deer resistant because all of the plants’ parts are toxic to them,” says Kantor. They are toxic to humans, though, so be careful.
10. Holly
Not only will holly plants keep some color in your yard all winter long with their bright red berries, but they’ll also keep deer away due to the spiky texture of their leaves.
“Most Holly shrubs are deer resistant, with American Holly being the best option for those with hungry deer in their area,” share the experts at Nick’s Garden Center.
Or, as Best Life recently shared, winterberry holly is an especially beautiful shrub during the colder months—and now is a great time to plant it.
11. Artemisia
Artemisia, also known as Mugwort or Wormwood, is a silvery-leafed plant with a fuzzy texture.
“Super easy to grow, artemisia thrives in sunny spots with poor soil conditions and has almost no insect or disease problems. These rabbit- and deer-resistant plants also look great in fresh or dried flower arrangements,” notes Costa Farms.