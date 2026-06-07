11 Best New Dollar Tree Organization Finds Under $5

Shop the best Dollar Tree organization finds under $5, from wire baskets to a cotton rope basket.

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The Container Store charges $12 for a wire basket. Dollar Tree charges $1.50. You may have an aesthetic preference, but those numbers make a strong case for the discount retailer. Wire baskets, plastic bins, a cotton rope basket, a 9-compartment organizer case, a shoe bag, and a 3-compartment organizer with lid, all under $5 and most under $2. Here are eleven new Dollar Tree organization finds worth stocking up on right now.

1 Colorful Plastic Rectangular Slotted Baskets

Slotted sides on a plastic basket allow air circulation and visibility — you can see what’s inside without pulling the basket off the shelf. These colorful plastic rectangular slotted baskets are $1.50 each and available in multiple colors, which makes color-coding a pantry or a closet a very inexpensive organizational system.

2 Essentials Wire Wastebaskets—10.75 Inch

People overlook trash bins as a form of home organization, but clear out the clutter for good and you’ll find that everything else falls into place. At $1.50, the Essentials wire wastebasket is the trash can category where spending more money produces diminishing returns. One for every room costs $7.50 but gains a tidy surface.

3 Essentials 3-Compartment Organizer with Lid

Three compartments and a lid means your knick knacks are sorted and covered — the combination that keeps small objects organized in a drawer, a desk, or a bag without things migrating between sections every time it gets moved. This Essentials 3-compartment organizer with lid is $1.50 and one of the most functional finds on this list.

4 Jot 9-Compartment Organizer Case

Nine separate compartments for art supplies, small tools, hardware, jewelry, or anything else that needs sorting into more than two or three categories. This Jot 9-compartment organizer case is $1.25 — the organizational tool that makes junk drawers, craft supplies, and tool boxes significantly easier to navigate.

5 Translucent Plastic Storage Boxes with Clip Lock Lids

Clip-lock lids on a translucent storage box mean secure and visible simultaneously — you can see the contents without opening it, and the contents stay put even if it gets tipped. These translucent clip-lock storage boxes are $1.50 and sized at 8.7×6.1×3 inches — the right scale for craft supplies, office accessories, and bathroom counter items.

6 Essentials Wire Oval Baskets

Oval wire baskets have a slightly softer visual profile than rectangular ones — they work in bathrooms, on dressers, and on open shelving where the shape makes the arrangement look less rigid. These Essentials wire oval baskets are $1.50 and the version of the wire basket category that looks more deliberate in a styled space.

7 Storage Essentials Wire Rectangular Basket

The standard wire rectangular basket is the organizational workhorse that holds everything from produce to office supplies to bathroom extras without requiring any thought about where to put it. This Storage Essentials wire rectangular basket is $1.50 and the kind of find worth buying in quantity. Stack them, line them up on a shelf, and use them in every room.

8 Home Decor Cotton Rope Basket

A cotton rope basket at $5 is the organizational find that also functions as home decor — the woven texture and natural material give it the kind of warmth that wire and plastic can’t replicate. This Home Decor cotton rope basket comes in assorted colors and is the highest price point on this list, still well under what comparable rope baskets cost anywhere else.

9 Jot Multifunctional 3-Section Mesh Organizer

Mesh construction means lightweight, breathable, and see-through — the three qualities that make a desk or counter organizer actually useful rather than just present. This Jot 3-section mesh organizer comes in assorted colors at $1.25 and holds pens, scissors, mail, remotes, or whatever currently lives in a pile on a flat surface.

10 Teaching Tree Rectangle Organizer with 2 Locks

Two locking clasps on a rectangle organizer mean it stays closed in a bag, a backpack, or a drawer — the detail that separates a functional travel or supply organizer from one that opens at the wrong moment. This Teaching Tree rectangle organizer with locks is $1.25 and comes in assorted colors.

11 Closet Essentials Shoe Bag

An over-door shoe bag turns the back of a closet door into usable storage — the organizational move that doesn’t require any rearrangement of existing furniture or shelving. This Closet Essentials shoe bag is $1.25, comes in assorted colors, and holds considerably more than just shoes — cleaning supplies, accessories, craft materials, and small toys are all fair game.