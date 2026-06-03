11 Best New Dollar Tree Patio Finds Under $10

Shop the best new Dollar Tree patio finds under $10, from solar stake lights to gladiolus bulbs.

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A $1.50 solar stake light is not going to change your life. But a dozen of them lining a garden path, glowing after dark without a single extension cord or utility bill, might change how you feel about your backyard this summer—and that’s worth something real.

That’s the Dollar Tree patio proposition: individual items that don’t sound like much until you realize what they add up to. This week’s selection runs from gladiolus bulbs and galvanized metal planters to a $7 metal plant stand and a citronella bucket candle that handles mosquitoes and ambiance in one purchase. You won’t pay more than $10 for anything on the list. Here are eleven patio finds worth knowing about.

1 Garden Collection Solar Hanging Cloth Lantern

Hanging solar lanterns that charge by day and glow after dark require no wiring, no outlet, and no ongoing cost—just a spot with decent sun exposure and a hook to hang them from. These Garden Collection solar hanging cloth lanterns come in assorted colors and are $1.50 each.

2 Garden Collection Solar Lantern

The standing version of Dollar Tree’s solar lantern category has a more traditional lantern shape—the kind that looks at home on a porch step, a deck railing, or a garden path. This Garden Collection solar lantern comes in assorted styles and colors at $6. It’s a more substantial piece than the hanging version above, and still well under the price of comparable solar lanterns at garden centers.

3 Gladiolus Bulbs for Summer Blooms—4-Pack

Four gladiolus bulbs for $1.50 means plenty of ground coverage for your money. These gladiolus bulbs come in assorted colors, are easily planted, and produce tall, dramatic spikes of summer blooms that work as well in a vase as they do in a garden bed.

4 Galvanized Metal Oval Shaped Planters

Metal planters have the industrial, farmhouse quality that ceramic and plastic can’t replicate—and at $1.50 each, these galvanized metal oval shaped planters are the kind of find worth buying a row of for a windowsill herb garden or a porch railing arrangement.

5 Garden Collection Metal Plant Stand

A metal plant stand elevates a single container plant from sitting on the ground to being displayed. It’s a small change that makes a significant visual difference on a porch or patio. This Garden Collection metal plant stand is $7 and the most structurally useful find in this week’s drop.

6 Garden Collection Solar Stake Light—Assorted Designs

Solar stake lights are the garden border detail that goes in once and then just works — charging by day, glowing by night, requiring nothing from you in between. These Garden Collection solar stake lights in assorted designs are $1.50 each. Buy enough to line a walkway or border a garden bed for well under $10.

7 Garden Collection Citronella Bucket Candle

A citronella bucket candle is the outdoor entertaining essential that handles mosquitoes and ambiance simultaneously. This Garden Collection citronella bucket candle is $3: the most practical patio purchase on this list, and the one that makes every outdoor evening more pleasant.

8 Garden Collection Flower Shaped Solar Stake Light—Assorted Colors

Flower shaped solar stake lights have a cheerful, garden-party quality that standard spike lights don’t. They look decorative during the day and glow ethereally after dark. These Garden Collection flower shaped solar stake lights come in assorted colors at $6 each and are the more whimsical solar option in this week’s drop.

9 Faux Glazed Planter

A faux glazed planter has the color depth and finish quality of a ceramic piece without the weight or the fragility. This one is $5, a decorative container that holds a plant or stands alone as a surface accent without looking like it came from a dollar store.

10 Garden Collection Solar Stake Light

Next, the clean, classic version of Dollar Tree’s solar stake light: no novelty shape, just reliable solar charging and a warm glow after dark. This Garden Collection solar stake light is $1.50 and the foundational garden lighting find that works anywhere a subtle, low glow is needed without any wiring or battery replacement.

11 Ceramic Faux Planter

Finally, this ceramic faux planter at Dollar Tree has the weight and texture of a real ceramic piece in a format that’s considerably harder to break and easier to move around a patio. A clean, simple container for a small succulent, an herb, or a trailing plant that needs a home on a shelf or a porch railing, you’ll spend just $5 to nurse your patio back to perfection.