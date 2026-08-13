11 Best Fall Throw Pillows and Blankets at Walmart Under $15

Cozy up your space with these affordable fall finds.

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Creating a cozy home for fall doesn’t have to come with a massive price tag. Walmart offers plenty of inexpensive throw pillows and blankets that bring in seasonal colors, textures, and small festive details that make a subtle difference for less than $15. Whether you’re refreshing your living room or adding a few autumn accents to your bedroom, these affordable finds prove you don’t have to overspend to make your space feel ready for the season.

1 Fall Pumpkin Plush Faux Fur Jacquard Throw Pillow Cover, 18×18 Inch, Set of 2



These Fall Pumpkin Plush Faux Fur Jacquard Throw Pillow covers instantly make a sofa or accent chair feel warmer and more festive. The subtle pumpkin design adds just enough seasonal flair while the caramel color blends effortlessly with neutral fall décor.

2 Smile Maple Leaves Pumpkin Fall Pillow Cover, 18 x 18 Inch

Classic pumpkins and colorful maple leaves make this Smile Maple Leaves Pumpkin Fall Pillow Cover an easy seasonal update. It’s an inexpensive way to bring autumn colors into your home without replacing all of your existing décor.

3 Whale Flotilla Fuzzy Fleece 50″ x 70″ Throw Blanket



A fuzzy fleece throw is practically a fall essential, and this Whale Flotilla Fuzzy Fleece 50″ x 70″ Throw Blanket incorporates seasonal color into your decor quickly. Drape it over your couch or favorite reading chair for an instantly cozier look.

4 Pencil Drawing Pumpkin Beige Fall Throw Pillow Cover, 18×18 Inch, Set of 2



If you tend to go for understated seasonal decor, these neutral Pencil Drawing Pumpkin Beige Fall Throw Pillow Covers offer a subtle alternative to brighter fall patterns.

5 Astarin Orange Fleece Throw Blanket



A soft fleece blanket is one of the easiest ways to make your home feel prepared for cooler weather. The vibrant orange shade of this Astarin Orange Fleece Throw Blanket brings a cozy vibe to your decor while adding an extra layer for chilly evenings.

6 Sanmadrola Fall Pillow Covers



Switching pillow covers is one of the quickest ways to give your living room a new seasonal look. These Sanmadrola Fall Pillow Covers make decorating easy while allowing you to reuse the inserts you already own.

7 Set of 2 Halloween Pillow Covers, 18×18



This set of Halloween Pillow Covers add a playful Halloween touch without looking like too much. Their plush texture also makes them feel extra cozy throughout the season.

8 Spooky Skeleton Halloween Throw Pillow Cover, 12 x 20 Inch

For anyone who likes decorating specifically for Halloween, this Spooky Skeleton Halloween Throw Pillow Cover brings a festive accent to bedrooms, couches, and more. It’s a fun way to celebrate the holiday.

9 Throw Size Strip Throw Blanket

A striped throw blanket never feels overly seasonal, making it a versatile piece. The neutral tones in the Size Strip Throw Blanket layer beautifully with fall-colored pillows and other cozy accents.

10 Halloween Throw Pillow Covers, 18×18 Inch, Set of 2

Embroidered pumpkins add extra texture that helps these pillow covers stand out from printed designs. These Halloween Throw Pillow Covers work equally well for Halloween gatherings and Thanksgiving decor.

11 Caramel Throw Blanket with Butterfly, Lightweight Fuzzy Flannel Blanket

This Caramel Throw Blanket combines a soft feel with a warm caramel tone that’s perfect for the season. Whether you’re curling up with a book or simply adding another layer to your living room, it’s an affordable way to make your space feel more inviting.