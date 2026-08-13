11 Best New Dollar General Fall Entryway Finds Flying Off Shelves

Affordable fall décor and entryway finds from Dollar General.

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Fall decorating doesn’t always need a cart full of pumpkins. Sometimes the front door just needs one good mat, a wreath with plenty of color, or a tiny seasonal accent that makes coming home feel a little more festive. Dollar General’s latest fall assortment leans into that easy, mix-and-match approach, with plenty of pieces for porches, hallways, consoles, and the awkward little spots near the door. Spanning harvest decor to Halloween mischief, everything in this seasonal refresh is surprisingly easy on the wallet.

1 Harvest Artificial Sunflower Wreath Décor

Sunflowers, pumpkins, autumn leaves, and berry details give this harvest sunflower wreath plenty of fall color. Designed for a door or wall, it bridges the gap between early harvest decorating and Halloween without leaning too hard into either. The wreath is priced at $15.

2 Halloween Ghost Coir Doormat

A row of friendly ghosts turns the Halloween Ghost Coir Doormat into a cheerful holiday-themed welcome, while little pumpkin accents keep it rooted in fall. The 18-by-28-inch coir mat is made for the front door, porch, or covered entryway. This ghostly doormat costs $10.

3 Perfect Harvest Pumpkin Pie Scented Jar Candle

Bring the pumpkin pie aroma without turning on the oven with this Perfect Harvest Pumpkin Pie Scented Jar Candle. Cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove give the 12-ounce candle its cozy fragrance, while the frosted orange, pumpkin-shaped jar adds a seasonal touch to a console or entry table. It sells for $5.

4 Harvest Orange Tabletop Pumpkin Décor

This glossy harvest orange pumpkin keeps things simple with a rich orange finish and a cutout leaf pattern. Its compact shape makes it an easy addition to an entryway table, shelf, mantel, or small autumn vignette, and costs just $3.

5 Small Serving Tray

Not every entryway find needs a pumpkin on it. The Serving Tray, Small uses natural woven materials and sturdy handles, making it useful for corralling keys and small essentials or carrying drinks when guests arrive. Dollar General lists this versatile tray, perfect for autumn, at just $4.

6 Harvest Floral Arrangement With Cream Pumpkin Shaped Vase

A white sunflower, autumn leaves, and millet stalks spill from the cream pumpkin-shaped vase in this Harvest Floral Arrangement. It works especially well where a little vertical color is needed, whether that’s an entryway table, mantel, or dining surface. At just $1, this floral accent is the truest bargain of the bunch.

7 Halloween Cauldron Coir Doormat

For a front porch with a wicked sense of humor, try the Halloween Cauldron Coir Doormat. The cauldron-shaped silhouette and “Come in for a Spell” message make it a spirited alternative to a standard rectangular mat. The Halloween themed welcome mat is priced at $10.

8 Harvest “Welcome” Stacked Pumpkin Hanging Wall Décor

Three stacked orange pumpkins spell out “WELCOME” vertically in this seasonal piece of hanging wall decor. A rustic bow tops the piece, and the hanging loop makes it easy to place on a door, porch wall, or entryway. This seasonal welcome costs only $1.

9 True Living Over-the-Door 3-Hook Hanging Rack

It’s time to acknowledge a seasonal truth: With cold weather come coats, and with coats come entryway mess. The True Living Over-the-Door 3-Hook Hanging Rack solves that problem, with three hooks for coats, hats, bags, towels, or whatever tends to gather near the door. Its metal-and-wood construction fits over most standard doors without tools, and The supplied price for this rack is $1.50.

10 Harvest Home Ladder Wall Décor

A petite ladder frame spells out HOME with hanging letters and a warm autumn leaf accent in this Harvest Home Ladder Wall Décor. The vertical format suits a narrow hallway or entry wall, particularly when floor space is already spoken for. It is priced at $3.

11 Harvest White Dolomite Pumpkin Shaped Décor, Small

For a quieter take on pumpkin decorating, this Harvest White Dolomite Pumpkin Shaped Décor pairs a smooth white finish with a metallic gold stem and base detail. It’s small enough for a console, shelf, mantel, or tabletop and neutral enough to stay out well past Halloween. The little dolomite pumpkin is $3.