11 Best New Dollar General Fall Home & Kitchen Finds Under $10

Add cozy touches to your kitchen and living space with these affordable fall essentials.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Refreshing your home for fall doesn’t have to be expensive. Dollar General is stocked with affordable candles, festive decor, cozy home essentials, and everyday kitchen finds. Whether you’re decorating for the season or simply adding a few warm touches around the house, these finds have plenty of style without wearing out your budget.

Glade PlugIns Scented Oil Refills Cashmere Woods



A signature fall scent can make your home feel instantly cozier, and these Scented Cashmere Woods oil refills offer fragrance with warm, woodsy notes. They’re an easy way to keep entryways, living rooms, bathrooms or kitchens smelling fresh throughout the season.

Pumpkin Waffles Candle

Few things create a cozy autumn atmosphere faster than a seasonal candle. This Pumpkin Waffles Candle brings bakery inspired scents into your home, making it a great choice for cooler evenings or welcoming guests during fall get togethers.

Halloween Light-Up Ceramic Iridescent Pumpkin-Shaped Decor



Decorative pumpkins never go out of style, but this Halloween Light-Up Ceramic Iridescent Pumpkin-Shaped Decor adds a modern twist. The built in lighting creates a soft glow that works well on mantels, bookshelves, or side tables throughout the Halloween season.

Halloween Battery-Operated Indoor LED Wire Lights



String lights are one of the easiest ways to create a festive look. These flexible Halloween LED Wire Lights can be wrapped around wreaths, displayed inside glass jars, or worked into seasonal centerpieces for an extra touch of that Halloween theme.

Halloween Plastic Jack-O’-Lantern Face Printed Orange Glossy Pumpkin Decor



A classic jack-o’-lantern never goes out of style. This Halloween Orange Glossy Pumpkin Decor brings cheerful Halloween charm to entryways that need a little sprucing up, porches, or indoor displays without the mess of a real pumpkin.

321 Party Black Plastic Table Covers



Simple Black Table Covers are surprisingly versatile during the fall season. Use them for Halloween parties to let the decorations really shine, pumpkin carving stations, or seasonal projects while protecting your table from spills and extra cleanup.

True Living Unscented Tea Lights Candles



Tea lights are one of those decorating essentials you’ll use all season long. Place a True Living Unscented Tea Light Candle inside lanterns, carved pumpkin, or decorative candle holders to create a soft glow without competing with your favorite fall scents.

Comfort Bay Washcloth Sett



Refreshing your bathroom can be as simple as swapping out everyday linens. A new set of Comfort Bay Washcloths offers an inexpensive update while keeping bathrooms looking put together heading into the cooler months.

TrueLiving Scented Candle Apple Cinnamon



Apple and cinnamon remain one of fall’s most beloved fragrance combinations. This generously sized TrueLiving Scented Candle in Apple Cinnamon helps fill your home with a mild, warm scent that feels like autumn.

Natural Wood Grain Photo Frame



Natural wood finishes pair beautifully with seasonal decorating. This Natural Wood Grain Photo Frame makes it easy to display family photos or fall artwork while complementing many different styles, from farmhouse and rustic, to classic and traditional.

Artificial Greenery Plant with Ceramic Planter



Not every fall refresh needs pumpkins or leaves. An Artificial Greenery Plant with Ceramic Planter adds texture to shelves, desks, and countertops while the ceramic planter gives it a more complete look than many other artificial plants.