11 Best New Dollar General Halloween Finds Under $5

Budget-friendly Halloween décor and accessories that add festive charm for less.

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There’s something especially satisfying about Halloween décor that doesn’t take itself too seriously. A glowing ghost on a bookshelf, a tiny crystal ball tucked beside a stack of novels, a mug that gets a laugh before the coffee even kicks in. The best seasonal finds have personality, and they don’t have to come with a hefty price tag.

Dollar General’s latest Halloween collection proves that festive decorating can be surprisingly affordable. With everything from spooky tabletop accents to playful accessories you’ll actually use, these under-$5 picks make it easy to sprinkle a little Halloween spirit throughout your home without blowing your seasonal budget.

1 Halloween Light-Up Ceramic Iridescent Pumpkin Shaped Decor

Pumpkin decor is practically mandatory this time of year, but this version catches the eye with its pearly iridescent finish and built-in glow. It adds a soft shimmer to mantels, bookshelves, or entryway tables, making even a simple vignette feel ready for spooky season. It tops out at just $5.

2 Halloween Iridescent Light-Up Ghost Tabletop Decor

Ghosts don’t have to be scary to steal the spotlight. This light-up tabletop accent pairs an iridescent finish with a friendly silhouette that feels playful enough for family spaces while still delivering plenty of Halloween charm. Just $3 at Dollar General.

3 Halloween Crystal Tabletop Ball Decor

Every Halloween display deserves a little fortune teller flair. Whether perched on a tray or mixed into a witchy centerpiece, this miniature crystal ball brings a mystical touch without taking up much space—in your home or in the budget. It’s $1.

4 Halloween Soft Ghost Decor

Plush decorations have become a Halloween favorite, and this soft ghost fits right in. Place it on a bed, a reading chair, or an entry table for a cozy take on spooky decorating that’s more cute than creepy. This fun find is priced at $5.

5 Halloween Book-Shaped Storage Decor Boxes

Decor that hides clutter is always a win. These faux books blend right into a shelf while offering a discreet place to stash remotes, candy, or small odds and ends until guests arrive.These practical Halloween accents come in assorted designs and start at just $1.

6 Halloween Indoor/Outdoor Orange Garland String Lights

Nothing transforms a space faster than string lights. Drape these bright orange bulbs across a mantel, porch railing, or window frame to instantly create a warm Halloween glow inside or outside your home. They’re available for $5.

7 Halloween Iridescent Light-Up Skull Tabletop Decor

Classic skull décor gets a colorful twist thanks to an iridescent finish that reflects light from every angle. The built-in illumination makes it especially striking after dark, whether it’s displayed on a console table or tucked into a Halloween centerpiece. Get a fresh spin on spooky season for just $5.

8 Halloween Metallic Black Rose Decor

Black roses have long been a Halloween staple, and this metallic version gives the familiar bloom an extra dramatic finish. Slip one into a vase or weave several into a seasonal arrangement for an instant gothic flourish. It costs only $1, meaning you can buy a whole bouquet if you want.

9 Halloween Ladies Ghost Crew Socks

Not every Halloween purchase has to decorate your house. These ghost-print crew socks add a little festive fun to everyday outfits, whether you’re lounging at home or heading out for pumpkin picking. At $1, this simple, seasonal accessory is hard to pass up.

10 Halloween Ghost-Themed Candy Dish

A candy bowl is practically essential once October rolls around, and this ghost-shaped version brings plenty of personality to the snack table. Fill it with wrapped treats for trick-or-treaters or leave it out during movie night for easy grabbing. It’s $5.

11 Halloween Tarot Card “The Overthinker” Printed Mug

Morning coffee gets a Halloween makeover with this tarot-inspired mug featuring “The Overthinker,” a cute little ghost with a lot on his mind. It’s quirky enough to stand out in your mug collection and makes a fun conversation piece all season long. Best of all? It’s available now for just $3.