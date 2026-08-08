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11 Best New Dollar General Halloween Finds Under $5

Avatar for Lauren Gray
By
August 8, 2026
Fact-Checked
Budget-friendly Halloween décor and accessories that add festive charm for less.
Avatar for Lauren Gray
By
August 8, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

There’s something especially satisfying about Halloween décor that doesn’t take itself too seriously. A glowing ghost on a bookshelf, a tiny crystal ball tucked beside a stack of novels, a mug that gets a laugh before the coffee even kicks in. The best seasonal finds have personality, and they don’t have to come with a hefty price tag.

Dollar General’s latest Halloween collection proves that festive decorating can be surprisingly affordable. With everything from spooky tabletop accents to playful accessories you’ll actually use, these under-$5 picks make it easy to sprinkle a little Halloween spirit throughout your home without blowing your seasonal budget.

1
Halloween Light-Up Ceramic Iridescent Pumpkin Shaped Decor

Halloween Light Up Ceramic Iridescent Pumpkin Shaped Décor, 2 Assorted Styles
Dollar General

Pumpkin decor is practically mandatory this time of year, but this version catches the eye with its pearly iridescent finish and built-in glow. It adds a soft shimmer to mantels, bookshelves, or entryway tables, making even a simple vignette feel ready for spooky season. It tops out at just $5.

2
Halloween Iridescent Light-Up Ghost Tabletop Decor

Halloween Iridescent Light Up Ghost Tabletop Décor
Dollar General

Ghosts don’t have to be scary to steal the spotlight. This light-up tabletop accent pairs an iridescent finish with a friendly silhouette that feels playful enough for family spaces while still delivering plenty of Halloween charm. Just $3 at Dollar General.

3
Halloween Crystal Tabletop Ball Decor

Halloween Crystal Tabletop Ball Décor
Dollar General

Every Halloween display deserves a little fortune teller flair. Whether perched on a tray or mixed into a witchy centerpiece, this miniature crystal ball brings a mystical touch without taking up much space—in your home or in the budget. It’s $1.

4
Halloween Soft Ghost Decor

Halloween Soft Ghost Decor 4 Assorted Styles
Dollar General

Plush decorations have become a Halloween favorite, and this soft ghost fits right in. Place it on a bed, a reading chair, or an entry table for a cozy take on spooky decorating that’s more cute than creepy. This fun find is priced at $5.

5
Halloween Book-Shaped Storage Decor Boxes

Halloween Book Shaped Storage Décor Boxes Small 3 Assorted Styles
Dollar General

Decor that hides clutter is always a win. These faux books blend right into a shelf while offering a discreet place to stash remotes, candy, or small odds and ends until guests arrive.These practical Halloween accents come in assorted designs and start at just $1.

6
Halloween Indoor/Outdoor Orange Garland String Lights

Halloween Indoor Outdoor Orange Garland String Lights
Dollar General

Nothing transforms a space faster than string lights. Drape these bright orange bulbs across a mantel, porch railing, or window frame to instantly create a warm Halloween glow inside or outside your home. They’re available for $5.

7
Halloween Iridescent Light-Up Skull Tabletop Decor

Halloween Iridescent Light-Up Skull Tabletop Décor
Dollar General

Classic skull décor gets a colorful twist thanks to an iridescent finish that reflects light from every angle. The built-in illumination makes it especially striking after dark, whether it’s displayed on a console table or tucked into a Halloween centerpiece. Get a fresh spin on spooky season for just $5.

8
Halloween Metallic Black Rose Decor

Halloween Metallic Black Rose Décor
Dollar General

Black roses have long been a Halloween staple, and this metallic version gives the familiar bloom an extra dramatic finish. Slip one into a vase or weave several into a seasonal arrangement for an instant gothic flourish. It costs only $1, meaning you can buy a whole bouquet if you want.

9
Halloween Ladies Ghost Crew Socks

Halloween Ladies Ghost Crew Socks
Dollar General

Not every Halloween purchase has to decorate your house. These ghost-print crew socks add a little festive fun to everyday outfits, whether you’re lounging at home or heading out for pumpkin picking. At $1, this simple, seasonal accessory is hard to pass up.

10
Halloween Ghost-Themed Candy Dish

Halloween Ghost Themed Candy Dish
Dollar General

A candy bowl is practically essential once October rolls around, and this ghost-shaped version brings plenty of personality to the snack table. Fill it with wrapped treats for trick-or-treaters or leave it out during movie night for easy grabbing. It’s $5.

11
Halloween Tarot Card “The Overthinker” Printed Mug

Halloween Tarot Card The Overthinker Printed Mug
Dollar General

Morning coffee gets a Halloween makeover with this tarot-inspired mug featuring “The Overthinker,” a cute little ghost with a lot on his mind. It’s quirky enough to stand out in your mug collection and makes a fun conversation piece all season long. Best of all? It’s available now for just $3.

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
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