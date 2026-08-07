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7 Best New Five Below Fall Bedroom Finds Under $7

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
August 7, 2026
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Shop 7 new Five Below fall bedroom finds under $7, from faux-fur storage totes to cozy channel throws.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
August 7, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Are you looking for chic but cheap items to give your bedroom a little added style or function? Head to Five Below. The discount store has so many items, ranging from bedding and rugs to storage solutions, that will elevate your sleeping space. What should you shop for at the popular store? Here are the 7 best new Five Below fall bedroom finds under $7.

1
Small Throw Rugs

Washable Rug 24inx36in
Five Below

Washable rugs are great, as you can toss them in the machine if they get dirty. This 24×36-inch option is so pretty in pink, but comes in other patterns as well. I love the modern but romantic pattern that gives LoveShackFancy vibes. You know what I love even more? The fact that you can get it for $7.

2
A Furry Storage Tote

Fur Bin with Handle
Five Below

This faux-fur bin with a handle is even more adorable in person. The cutesy look and feel of it makes it a fun incentive for anyone who is young to get organized. It is compact enough for a nightstand or shelf while still holding a decent amount of stuff. Get one for $5.55.

RELATED: 11 Best Five Below Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

3
The Coziest Channel Throw

Channel Throw 50inx60in
Five Below

Can you believe this Channel Throw, measuring 50inx60in, is just $7.00? I can’t. It comes in this soft powder pink color and also ivory, and is perfect for adding some texture and warmth to your bed.

4
A Jewelry Organizer

Jewelry Organizer Stand
Five Below

My daughter spotted this Jewelry Organizer Stand on one of our recent trips to Five Below and squealed with excitement when she saw the price: Just $7. It holds several pairs of earrings and necklaces and also has a little drawer to stash bracelets and other items.

5
Preppy Candles

Scented Candle 12oz
Five Below

You should always get candles at Five Below, as they are seriously such a steal. This Scented Candle 12oz is dubbed Vanilla Sugar Bows due to the scent and adorable candle jar that is adorned little gold bows. Get it for $7.00.

6
Decorative Bins

Printed Wood Handle Bin
Five Below

This LoveShackFancy-looking decorative bin, part of the viral Coquette collection. It has tons of personality, making it a great option for storing items in plain sight. It also has a sturdy carry handle, making it easy to move between rooms. And guess what? It is just $5.55.

7
An Inflatable Chair

Inflatable Chair
Five Below

A super-fun seating option for $7? Yes, please. Your teen or tween will love this Inflatable Chair, which gives retro vibes and matches any color aesthetic. I also love that it is clear so it matches everything in your room.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
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