Shop 7 new Five Below fall bedroom finds under $7, from faux-fur storage totes to cozy channel throws.

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Are you looking for chic but cheap items to give your bedroom a little added style or function? Head to Five Below. The discount store has so many items, ranging from bedding and rugs to storage solutions, that will elevate your sleeping space. What should you shop for at the popular store? Here are the 7 best new Five Below fall bedroom finds under $7.

1 Small Throw Rugs

Washable rugs are great, as you can toss them in the machine if they get dirty. This 24×36-inch option is so pretty in pink, but comes in other patterns as well. I love the modern but romantic pattern that gives LoveShackFancy vibes. You know what I love even more? The fact that you can get it for $7.

2 A Furry Storage Tote

This faux-fur bin with a handle is even more adorable in person. The cutesy look and feel of it makes it a fun incentive for anyone who is young to get organized. It is compact enough for a nightstand or shelf while still holding a decent amount of stuff. Get one for $5.55.

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3 The Coziest Channel Throw

Can you believe this Channel Throw, measuring 50inx60in, is just $7.00? I can’t. It comes in this soft powder pink color and also ivory, and is perfect for adding some texture and warmth to your bed.

4 A Jewelry Organizer

My daughter spotted this Jewelry Organizer Stand on one of our recent trips to Five Below and squealed with excitement when she saw the price: Just $7. It holds several pairs of earrings and necklaces and also has a little drawer to stash bracelets and other items.

5 Preppy Candles

You should always get candles at Five Below, as they are seriously such a steal. This Scented Candle 12oz is dubbed Vanilla Sugar Bows due to the scent and adorable candle jar that is adorned little gold bows. Get it for $7.00.

6 Decorative Bins

This LoveShackFancy-looking decorative bin, part of the viral Coquette collection. It has tons of personality, making it a great option for storing items in plain sight. It also has a sturdy carry handle, making it easy to move between rooms. And guess what? It is just $5.55.

7 An Inflatable Chair

A super-fun seating option for $7? Yes, please. Your teen or tween will love this Inflatable Chair, which gives retro vibes and matches any color aesthetic. I also love that it is clear so it matches everything in your room.