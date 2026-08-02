7 Best New Five Below Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now in August

Shop 7 new Five Below finds hitting shelves in August, from Halloween dumplings to backpacks.

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If you haven’t been to Five Below this month, now is the time to make a shopping trip. The store is filling up with so many amazing items. From viral squishy dumplings (in a new Halloween version) to back-to-school essentials and new makeup and cosmetics, there are so many fabulous finds all over the store. What should you shop for to get the best deals? Here are the 7 best new Five Below finds hitting shelves in August.

1 Halloween, or Summerween, Decor

Cris the Girl shared about all the Halloween decorations. “Summerween! I’m assuming it’s Summerween since for now it’s just this little island of spooky stuff? I can’t wait to see the rest of Halloween! Five Below is always solid! As always for more spooky adventures check out my YouTube channel!” she captioned the video.

2 The New Pretty in Pink Collection

Caitlin Tetrault shared about the new Pretty in Pink collection, which looks strikingly similar to Victoria’s Secret Pink. “Is it the collab of the century… or just a really good dupe? 👀✨ @fivebelow is seriously coming for the trends, and I’m not mad about it. Come shop the latest finds with me and tell me—which one are you grabbing?” she wrote.

RELATED: 11 Best Five Below Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

3 So Many School Supplies

Five Below has tons of mini and jumbo school supplies. “I had no idea @fivebelow and now I am obsessed over mini and jumbo school supplies,” an Instagrammer shared. “I almost bought the big calculator! I thought what will my third graders do with this??” a teacher commented.

4 Candles

Don’t sleep on the candles at Five Below. “Five Below has been stepping up their home decor lately! I found so many cute budget-friendly pieces that fit my cozy style perfectly. Which item would you have grabbed first?” a shopper captioned an Instagram video.

5 Halloween Squishy Dumplings

Five Below is ultra famous for its squishy collection, including the viral RMS Squishy Dumplings, aka the OG impossible-to-find dumpling. Run to the store for the latest Halloween version. “This is making me sooo excited for the fall season,” Hannah Mang0 shared in an unboxing video.

6 Backpacks

Don’t spend top dollar on back-to-school backpacks. “My obsession with pink &’ Five Below serving the most cutesy in pink! 🥰🩷✨ had to come to the office with me,” one influencer shared. Designs include Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Minecraft, and Bluey.

7 And, Lots of New Skincare and Makeup

Ashley Nicole Life shared about all her skincare and makeup finds during a recent trip to Five Below. “Trying all the NEW NEW that just dropped at @fivebelow and I’ve got some comments,” she captioned the video, which included Melting Bombs and Mirage Overnight Lip Mask.