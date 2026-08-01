11 Best New Dollar Tree Bathroom Organizers Under $3

Organize your bathroom with affordable Dollar Tree storage finds.

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No matter how sparkly clean my bathroom is, it doesn’t truly feel clean unless it’s well-organized, too. Everything needs a designated home, whether it’s hair accessories, nail care tools, makeup, skincare, or miscellaneous cotton balls and Q-tips. Join me in getting your bathroom in top shape with these helpful Dollar Tree organizer finds, all for less than $3.

1 Acrylic Shelf Organizer

While you might recognize this Acrylic Shelf Organizer ($1.50) as a soda can fridge bin, it also works great for storing rolled washcloths and hand towels. Keep it under the bathroom sink so you can easily grab a fresh towel instead of making a trip to the linen closet and digging through stacks to find the one you need.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Bathroom Finds Under $10.

2 Organizer Caddy

Wrangle bathroom cleaning supplies or consolidate extra toiletries in this multipurpose Organizer Caddy ($1.25), which fits neatly under the sink. Its deep design also makes it ideal for holding hair tools like curling irons and straighteners, while keeping cords neatly contained and safely away from water.

3 7-Day Pill Organizer Tray

Stay on top of daily vitamins and medication with this handy 7-Day Pill Organizer Tray ($1.25). Take your pick of three colors: mint green, lilac, or tangerine.

4 Plastic Organizer Trays

Bring order to cluttered drawers with these Plastic Organizer Trays. Available for $1.25 each, they come in three options: two larger single pieces (6x6x2-in. and 9x6x2-in.) and a smaller two-piece set (6x3x2-in.). Use them to sort and arrange nail care tools, hair accessories, makeup, and skincare.

5 3-Section Acrylic Countertop Organizer

Stow toothbrushes, toothpaste, and smaller essentials in 3-Section Acrylic Countertop Organizer ($1.50). Alternatively, you can store makeup and brushes to keep everyday products within reach.

6 Heavy Duty Suction Cup Hooks

Clean up your shower floor and tub corners and hang loofahs, back scrubbers, foot exfoliators, washcloths, and more using these Heavy Duty Suction Cup Hooks (two for $1.50). You might also find it useful for storing a squeegee if you have glass shower doors.

7 Over-the-Door Metal Hanger

Mark my words: This Over-the-Door Metal Hanger ($1.25) is one of the most versatile bathroom organizers. Its six hooks are perfect for hanging robes, towels, bathing suits, wrinkled clothes waiting to be ironed, and more. However, if you don’t need as much storage space, this Over-the-Door Double Hook ($1.25) offers a similar solution and is ideal for air drying a towel or hanging a single robe.

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Kitchen Finds Under $15.

8 3-Section Cosmetics Organizer

Retailing for just $3, this 3-Section Cosmetics Organizer is clearly labeled with compartments for lip and eye products, as well as a taller hexagon-shaped holder for makeup brushes. It comes in black or pink with white lettering.

9 8-Divider Organizer Case

Although it looks like a pill case, this 8-Divider Organizer Case ($1.25) is a clever way to store and sort hair accessories like butterfly clips, hair ties, scrunchies, bobby pinks, clear tie elastics, and more. Since it’s all contained, you can just toss it back in the drawer once you’re done.

10 Stackable Organizing Drawers

Keep your countertops clutter free with these Stackable Organizing Drawers (two for $1.50). Each drawer can be designated for specific products related to nail care, hair accessories, makeup brushes, medication, contacts, and more.

11 Acrylic Drawer Organizer

If you have to dig through your bathroom drawers to find what you’re looking for, then you need this Acrylic Drawer Organizer ($1.50)…or several of them. Depending on how deep your cabinets are, you can also use them as shelving organizers.