11 Best Target Bathroom Decor Finds Under $20

Shop the best Target bathroom decor finds under $20, from gingham shower curtains to modal towels.

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Your bathroom can be purely practical, or it can be a private sanctuary where you bathe, preen, and prep for your day—all the while feeling supremely relaxed. Shopping for a few elevated finds can help you make that leap, and thankfully, you don’t have to overspend to achieve results. Target’s bathroom section is one of the better places to upgrade your space without the upselling. The current lineup leans into jacquard florals, gingham ruffles, coastal scallops, and cabana stripes, covering everything from a $3.50 shower liner to a $20 oversized beach towel. Here are Target’s top eleven bathroom finds under $20 worth knowing about.

1 Jacquard Botanical Floral Charm School Tonal Decorative Towel

A jacquard weave builds pattern directly into the fabric rather than printing it on top, which means the botanical design on this towel holds through washing without fading or peeling. This Threshold jacquard botanical decorative towel in blue is $8 and instantly adds a cottagecore summer feel.

2 Plaid Dorm Shower Curtain

This green and blue plaid dorm shower curtain anchors a bathroom color scheme immediately—the pattern is specific enough to feel like a design choice, but versatile enough to work with most towel colors. It’s $15.

3 Lightweight Color Shower Liner

A lightweight shower liner handles the functional side of a curtain setup without adding bulk—especially useful in a smaller bathroom or dorm shower where every inch matters. This Room Essentials lightweight color shower liner is $3.50 and the practical pairing for any decorative curtain on this list.

4 Vertical Wide Cabana Striped Oversized Beach Towel

This beach towel, measuring a whopping 40 by 71 inches, means that this summer, Target quite literally has you covered. With a wide stripe pattern in four colors, it has that bold cabana look that photographs well and holds up through repeated pool and beach use. It’s $20.

5 Jacquard Floral Charm School Striped Decorative Towel

The pink version of Threshold’s jacquard decorative towel pairs naturally with the gingham ruffle shower curtain below for—and people will notice the forethought. This Threshold jacquard floral decorative towel in pink is $9.

6 20.75×30.75 Oval Dorm Bath Rug

An oval bath rug breaks from the standard rectangular format in a way that softens a bathroom’s geometry—especially useful in a small space where a rectangular rug can feel blocky. This Threshold oval dorm bath rug in pink and ivory is just $15.

7 Modal 2-Pack Hand Towels or 4-Pack Washcloth Set

Modal fabric has a softness and drape that cotton alone doesn’t often achieve, making it more like a luxury textile than a standard bath towel. This Threshold modal hand towel or washcloth set is $20 and comes in both configurations depending on what the bathroom needs.

8 Bathtub and Shower Mat in Clear

A clear bath mat disappears visually on any tile or tub floor, which means it handles the safety function without visually cluttering the space. This Room Essentials clear bathtub and shower mat is $6.75 and makes a bathroom safer without changing how it looks.

9 Frosted Bath Caddy

Another option for the minimalists out there: this Brightroom frosted bath caddy keeps toiletries accessible and organized in a shower without the visual clutter of clear bottles lined up on a ledge. The frosted finish makes contents visible enough to find things but obscured enough to not look messy. It’s $7.

10 Coastal Scallop Edge Bath Rug

I’ll be honest: I never met a scalloped edge I didn’t like. Yes, they’re trendy, but they also read as both architectural and inviting, and that’s worth something. The soft scalloped edge on this cream coastal bath rug is the kind of small detail that ties the whole room together. Its neutral base works with most tile colors and towel palettes, and it’s just $20.

11 Gingham Ruffle Dorm Shower Curtain

If you’re really done with scallops, meet their successor: the ruffle hem. The stylized trim on this gingham shower curtain gives it a softness that standard flat curtains don’t have: not to mention a sense of movement and visual intrigue that make your bathroom more inviting. It’s $15.