11 Best New Target Patio Finds Worth Buying Right Now’

Refresh your patio for the season with these top-rated outdoor essentials from Target.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Target is a longtime favorite of many, not requiring a membership and the store just always seems to have exactly what you need. Sometimes things you didn’t know you needed it, but Target reminds you. When it comes to patio finds, Target is one of the best stores to find ways to decorate your outdoor space and make it feel like part of your home. Here are 11 of the best products worth grabbing off the shelves right now.

1 Propane Fire Pit Table

Propane Fire Pit Table is the ideal addition, whether you’re entertaining friends or just want to unwind by the fire each evening. The functional table delivers heat in the surrounding lava rocks for a chic look. When the flames aren’t on, just place the lid on top to create additional table space for drinks.

2 Wicker Rocking Chair

Wicker Rocking Chair is a classic rocking chair and the ideal addition to a patio or porch for a modern update. The all-weather wicker is made specifically for outdoor use, making it easy and fairly lightweight to move around to your favorite spot. “Very stylish and adds a lot to my patio. Very comfortable as well,” a reviewer said.

3 Tabletop Heater

The Tabletop Heater can allow you to continue to use your space, even as the chilly nighttime temps set in. The heater provides warmth without being too cumbersome, taking up a lot of space within your decor. The portable size makes it simple to move around when you need a little extra heat.

4 Knit Outdoor Pouf

The Knit Outdoor Pouf adds both function and style to your patio. This knit design can serve as additional seating, a spot to kick your feet up or even a casual side table when topped with a homemade dip during a party. Made with olefin fabric, it’s designed for outdoor durability while adding a cozy element.

5 Outdoor Botanical Rug

An Outdoor Botanical Rug adds palm leaves to the design for a fresh tropical feel. This rug can work for both indoor and outdoor spaces, designed to be easy to clean, easy to move, and to be a practical choice for porches, patios, balconies, or mud rooms that get a lot of traction. “This rug is ready sturdy and should stay durable throughout the seasons. The colors are rich with detailed shading and variation as you can see in the photo. I will be able to maintain easily by running a hose in between seasons. No kinks or flipped edges when rolling out. Not flimsy either,” a reviewer said.

6 Waterproof Pillow Inserts

These Waterproof Pillow Inserts are great for your outdoor throw pillows to help them maintain their shape, or offer a refresh to dull flattened pillows. They give your pillows a plump, fuller appearance while resisting moisture. Switch out the decorative pillow covers to give a new look to your outdoor space.

7 Stake Lanterns

These Stake Lanterns add a chic, luxurious look for less. The soft ambiance and decorative look adds character to your walkways, gardens, and landscapes. Each lantern is shaped to hold a candle while elevating it above the ground on a sturdy stake, creating soft lighting for evening entertaining.

8 Geared Outdoor Black Planter

The Geared Outdoor Black Planter is made from recycled plastic, and is incredibly lightweight, making it easy to adjust and move. The raised base and textured exterior adds some style to the planter, as well. It’s a versatile option for herbs, annuals, herbs, and houseplants outdoors. “Interesting & unique shape. Good quality & great price. I like that all I had to do was pull a plug to open drainage,” a reviewer said.

9 5-Piece Copper Metal Herb Plant Stakes

These 5-Piece Copper Metal Herb Plant Stakes add a cute touch to your outdoor garden or hanging plants. These decorative metal plant markers make it simple to find herbs while adding a bit of character to the garden garden or potted plants. The copper finish makes them look more expensive than they actually are.

10 Outdoor Planter Pot

This simple Outdoor Planter Pot has a gently weathered appearance, giving the look of aged stone while still being lighter and easier to move around the porch as the sun hits different spots. The soft, neutral cream color works with a wide variety of styles, in addition to the plants potted in it, from vibrant, bright flowers to greenery.

11 LED Solar Outdoor Orb & Globe String Lights

The LED Solar Outdoor Orb & Globe String Lights makes it quick and easy to add ambiance without needing an outlet or figuring out how to hide cords. The round shaped LED bulbs recharge during the day from the sun and automatically come on after dark, making them ideal for patios and balconies.