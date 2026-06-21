Shop 7 new Target bathroom finds under $20, from floral shower curtains to woven organizers.

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Is your bathroom in need of a little refresh, but you don’t want to spend a lot of money? It’s time for a Target run! The superstore is filled with fabulous, affordable finds for your bathroom, many under $20. From gorgeous shower curtains and towels to sink accessories and organizational essentials, there are so many items that will instantly spruce up your bathing space. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 7 best new Target bathroom finds under $20.

1 LoveShackFancy Looking Towels

These new Jacquard Floral Charm School Striped Decorative Towels in Pink from Threshold are giving serious LoveShackFancy vibes with their feminine floral pattern. “Threshold brand never misses. This is a beautiful hand towel with the most gorgeous pattern. I’ve seen no lint come off and it’s extremely durable, the material is nice and thick too! I’ve washed it a few times and every time it has continued to look brand new,” a shopper writes. The hand towel is just $8.

2 An Anthro-Esque Shower Curtain

For $20, get the Americana Floral Shower Curtain Blue from Threshold, which has patriotic flair and Anthro vibes. “This shower curtain is perfect. It has a really pretty flower pattern in red, white and blue,” a shopper writes. “. The fabric feels thick and high quality. It looks great in my bathroom and I’m very happy with it! The length is good and reaches where to want it to on my shower. I would definitely recommend this shower curtain!” another adds.

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3 Striped Hand Towels

This Striped Hand Towel Blue from Threshold adds a dash of coastal living to your space for ten bucks. “Love this! I wish it came in a bath towel size too. The stripes are creamier than pictured, but it actually works better for my bathroom,” one writes. “Super soft, super cute! Love sprinkling light blue accents around my home, and these towels are adorable and fun!” another adds.

4 And, a Coastal Soap Pump

I love the unexpectedness of this Woven and Glass Soap Pump Natural from Threshold, which is a must-buy if you are after the Serena & Lily coastal aesthetic. “Very nice liquid soap dispenser. The woven design goes well in my coastal kitchen. Hold a large amount of hand soap,” writes a shopper.

5 The Matching Organizer

This Anthropologie-feeling Natural Woven Tiered Tray Organizer from Threshold is a steal at $20. “Needed a small shelf for our tiny bathroom and this was perfect. Perfectly holds two rolls of tp each shelf,” one shopper says. “Cute and perfect for small toiletries,” adds another.

6 A Hanging Basket

This Natural Woven Hanging Basket Threshold is perfect for all your magazines and bathroom reading. You can also fill it with faux flowers. “I’m super impressed with high-quality this basket is it is so cute and absolutely adorable. It looks great hanging on a hook and I planned to add a little bit of florals to it for some extra added decoration. The quality of this basket is really high and I absolutely love how tightly wool and everything is it is the perfect accessory to add year-round by placing a variety of different florals inside,” writes one. The price? Just $15.

7 A Sink Caddy

This Kids’ Fluted Cup with Tray Toothbrush Holder, which comes in a few color options, features a toothbrush holder and a tray for soap or toothpaste. “Had been looking for something just right for my daughter’s toothbrush and toothpaste and was happy to find this! Just the right size and very functional. Can sit floss on the tray so everything is together. Caught on sale so it was perfect for the price,” writes a shopper. Get it for $10.