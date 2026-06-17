11 Best New Target Home Finds Hitting Shelves This June

Spruce up your living space with these affordable new candles, wall art pieces, and accents.

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Target shoppers know going to the store is like going to Costco: No matter how specific your shopping list might be, chances are you will walk out with something you had no intention of buying before heading out. Target has so many cool new items hitting shelves all year round, it’s hard not to grab something you might not even need. The nice thing about shopping for home wares is it’s easily justified—who doesn’t want their living space to look nice? If you’re planning a home refresh, here are 11 of the best new Target finds hitting shelves right now.

1 Beachcombers Modern Sailboat Wall Hanging

The Beachcombers Modern Sailboat Wall Hanging is a nice new decor item at Target, for $29.69. Made of iron and wood, this nautical hanging gives great Cape Cod beach bungalow vibes, and would also make a really nice little gift. Perfect for the pool house!

2 Brass Canister with Stone Details

This Brass Canister with Stone Details from Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee ($15.00) is made of iron and marble, and customers love it. “Just lovely. SHINY but such a great addition to my jewelry tray. I will look at it daily and smile,” one shopper said.

3 Intaglio Busts Wall Art

Add a classical touch to your living space with the Intaglio Busts Wall Art from Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee. This $15.00 wall art is already a bestselling item, with shoppers saying it looks more expensive than it is. “This piece is beautiful. It looks really expensive, and I love the unique shape. If you’ve been thinking about an intaglio but haven’t purchased because of the price point, buy this one!” one customer said.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Storage Finds That Look High-End

4 Dog Wall Art Gold

This lovely Dog Wall Art (Gold) from Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee ($20.00) will give your living space the air of an English country manor. “I love everything about it! So happy with this buy,” one Target shopper said.

5 Cezanne-Inspired Landscape Framed Wall Art

This Cezanne-Inspired Landscape Framed Wall Art caught my eye on my last Target trip—the colors are soft and muted with a vintage feel. “Love it! The frame is gorgeous and the picture is soothing to look at,” one customer raved.

6 Burgundy Twist and Pattern Taper Candles

These Burgundy Twist and Pattern Taper Candles ($12 for four) are made with unscented wax, so they won’t interfere with your favorite scented candles. “With an approximate 5-hour burn time, they work well for gatherings or decor setups,” Target says.

RELATED: 7 Target Kitchen Finds That Look Like Williams Sonoma for Less

7 Metal and Marble Frame

Target shoppers love this 6″x6″ Metal and Marble Frame ($20.00) from Threshold/Studio McGee, rating it highly for its vintage vibes. “The oval shape is very unique. The frame has a gold finish-look with four knobs that look like marble,” one shopper said.

8 Glass Tobacco Bergamot Jar Candle

This Glass Tobacco Bergamot Jar Candle in Brown is a great deal for $12.00. The candle looks much more expensive than it actually is, and the design is understated and elegant. It would definitely look nice on a bookshelf.

9 Printed Bird Floral Tapestry

I love this 24″x36″ Printed Bird Floral Tapestry ($60), for its French vibe and beautiful colors. “I screamed when I saw this at Target! It’s so beautiful and fits perfectly in my office,” one shopper raved.

RELATED: 7 Best Target Finds Shoppers Call Hidden Gems This Week

10 Rattan Dog Pencil Holder

How cute is this Rattan Dog Pencil Holder? Small and sweet, it’s just the right size for a desktop organizer. Watch it sell out like lightning!

11 Trend Setters Superman MightyPrint Wall Art

Give your living space a vintage vibe with this beautiful Trend Setters Superman (Kryptonite Handbook) MightyPrint Wall Art. This officially licensed Kryptonite Handbook has vivid illustrations and descriptions of Green K, Red K, Gold K, Blue K, White K, and Jewel K. It would be amazing for one lucky kid’s bedroom!