7 Best Target Finds Shoppers Call Hidden Gems This Week

Shop the 7 best Target hidden gems this week, from coastal decor to cute spring swimwear.

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There is so much inventory at Target that shopping the store can be overwhelming. This is why I follow all the Target influencers on social media. These people make it their job to visit the store daily, try on all the clothing and shoes, and style the home decor and furniture to make it easy for us. This week, there are so many fantastic finds all over the store. Get your credit card ready, then open the Target app. We have the inside scoop on the week’s hottest items that are likely to sell out. Here are the 7 best Target finds shoppers call hidden gems.

1 New Kitchen Essentials

Target Over Everything and a few other influencers shared about some new, neutral kitchen items you are going to want to invest in ASAP to up your cooking and serving game. “Kitchen refresh?😌 Target just dropped tons of new kitchen items and they’re so good!” they captioned the post. “I want it all!” a shopper commented.

2 The Preppiest Glass Tumblers

Target Over Everything shared about the preppiest glass tumblers, great for iced coffee drinks. “New glass tumblers have arrived at Target and they’re so pretty😍 I love the little details!” they wrote. Followers agreed. “Girl I love these!!! I don’t need another tumbler but I had to take one home,” one wrote.

RELATED: 7 Best New Target Home Finds Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying.

3 The Cutest Spring Clothes

Sandy Azcona shared about all the adorable spring clothing finds, including athleisure sets. “Spring fashion finds at @target | Tried on all the cutest new arrivals perfect for warmer days — from cute sets to casual pieces. Petite-friendly picks you’ll love! For size reference: I’m 5’1″ & 114 lbs (usually XS/0–2),” she wrote.

4 So Much Swimwear

Get all your bathing suits at Target this season. Talk Target Home shared some splashy options. “NEW swim arrivals have me ready for a vacay!! 🌴👀 like & comment: SWIM for a roundup of all my favorite swimsuits from Target… trust me, they’re good!!! 👏🏼 Tag your bestie to start planning your next vacay together with these suits,” they captioned the post.

5 The New Coastal Home Collection

The coastal aesthetic is going hard again this season, and Target has the look for less. Target Pursuit shared about a new line that has people scrambling to stores. “Target has a gorgeous new coastal collection perfect for a beach or lake house. I’m in love with the hydrangea vase and seagrass basket. What is your fave piece?” they wrote.

6 Festival Season Fashions

Target Pursuit also shared that there are tons of clothing options for anyone going to music festivals this summer. “FESTIVAL 🎶🤠🌴 Whether you’re going to Coachella, Lollapalooza, CMA Fest, country concerts or any fun festival this summer, Target has your outfit! So many fun options and styles,” they wrote.

7 And, the New Nautical Line

Another influencer shared a new nautical-themed line that is also perfect for your summer aesthetic. “NEW TARGET- Nautical/Coastal Dining Collection,” they wrote. “This collection is perfection for summer and the patriotic holidays!” Run to Target to score all these viral finds before they sell out!