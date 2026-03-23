11 Best New Target Patio & Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop the 11 best Target patio and garden finds this week, from outdoor rugs to fire pits.

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If you haven’t been to your local Target lately, you are missing out. In addition to everything you need for Easter, including decorations, Easter basket items, clothing, and random spring decor, stores are already filling up with outdoor items. There are BBQ grills, rugs, furniture, lanterns, throw pillows, and so much more. And trust me on this: the best items will sell out long before summer starts. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best new Target patio and garden finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Gorgeous Outdoor Rugs

There are lots of gorgeous outdoor area rugs for all your living spaces, so bougie looking that people are even using them indoors. I love the 5’x7′ Cane Rectangular Woven Outdoor Area Rug Heathered Green, a classy and neutral option that comes in this green color and also tan.

2 Stackable Patio Chairs

This Wood Caning Stackable Patio Chair from Threshold designed with Studio McGee, is for outdoor spaces, but it’s so pretty that people also use it indoors. “The wood finish is a modern warm grey & the caning matched other pieces in my beach condo. They are lightweight & suitable as extra seating or as dining seats,” one shopper writes.

RELATED: 7 Best New Target Home Finds Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying.

3 A Great new Grill

The Monument Grills Mesa II Series M2-415BZ Stainless Steel Propane Gas Outdoor Cooking Grill with Broil Zone is an affordable alternative to Weber. This year’s updated version is a sleek, sophisticated stainless-steel grill with red knobs, featuring powerful performance and next-level grilling and broiling capabilities for just $399.

4 A Pretty Blue Patio End Table

This All-Weather Wicker Round Monochromatic Rope Accent Patio End Table Tan from Threshold features a weather-resistant construction to withstand the outdoor elements and will add an eye-catching focal point to your patio or backyard. It comes in blue and tan options, each for $100.

5 A Serena & Lily Looking Bench

Target or Serena & Lily? The Lenwood Steel Outdoor Patio Garden Bench from Threshold, designed with Studio McGee, is a gorgeous option for your patio or deck, that looks designer but costs just $350.

6 An Outdoor Fire Pit

The Threshold Metal Lattice Wood-Burning Round Outdoor Fire Pit is a basic yet elevated fire pit. “I like the design and Construction of this item. It is constructed well, and for the sale price I paid, I’m very pleased with this product,” one shopper writes about the $100 item. “Really nice fire pit! It looks classy and has held up despite some crazy wind and rain storms,” adds another.

7 A Fringed Umbrella

Anthopologie vibes for less? Yes, please. The 6′ Round Outdoor Patio Beach Umbrella from Threshold is boho fab without the designer price tag. It also comes in a burgundy floral pattern. Each one is $60.

8 And, Chic Throw Pillows to Match

If you are looking for gorgeous throw pillows and blankets for your outdoor living spaces, run to Target. This 18″ x18″ Ikat Print Trimmed Pillow from Threshold is currently my favorite, with a boho-chic print.

9 Bougie Outdoor Pool Chairs

This Wood & Rope Outdoor Patio Adjustable Chaise Lounge from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia also gives Serena & Lily vibes for less. The pool lounge chair for $450. “This chair is beautiful. Comfortable to sit in with or without a cushion,” a shopper writes.

10 Outdoor Heat Lamps

If you don’t need a full-on heat lamp but want a little warmth, opt for a tabletop lamp. The Cuisinart Tabletop Patio Heater is available in two colors, bone and sage, for $119.99. The small but mighty heater has 11,000 BTUs.

RELATED: 7 Best Target Home Finds.

11 And, Outdoor Rattan Lanterns

Get the Crate & Barrel viral lantern look for less at Target with the Rattan Battery LED Outdoor Lanterns from Threshold, just $40. “These are comparable to similar style lanterns at C&B, but for half the price. Plus they come with a built in ‘candle’ that has a timer,” writes a shopper. “I bought both sizes. Very large lanterns and should hold up well in the elements,” another adds.