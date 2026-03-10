11 Best New Walmart and Target Lamps to Give your Home a Fresh Spring Glow

We found lighting solutions for every room in your home.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Refurnishing your space on a budget? Making your home feel like new doesn’t have to include a furniture overhaul. Updating picture frames, rearranging furniture, and fresh paint are all cost-effective ways to breathe new life into your home. You may also feel inspired to replace old lighting fixtures with colors, textures, and silhouettes that better suit your current setup. Ready to get started? Give your home a warm spring glow with these beautiful new lamps at Walmart and Target.

RELATED: 6 New Hobby Lobby Lamps That Look Designer for Less.

1 Cordless Bubble Lamp

Our best budget find belongs to this Bullseye’s Playground Cordless Bubble Lamp, available in both cream and pink for just $5 at Target. The juxtaposition of the scalloped paper shade and stacked, curvy base creates visual interest.

2 Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Gold Table Lamp with Glass Petal Shade

Elevate your vanity or powder room with this beautiful Gold Table Lamp with Glass Petal Shade ($38) from Drew Barrymore‘s Beautiful collection at Walmart. While the suggested bulb wattage is ideal for illuminating large areas like a living room, several shoppers recommended LED chandelier bulbs (which are significantly warmer/dimmer) for desks and reading corners.

“The floral detail of the shade is well done and doesn’t get hot. The gold base has a good weight to it [and] isn’t easily knocked over,” says one shopper.

3 Twisted Metal Stem Table Lamp with Printed Shade

Looking to make small but purposeful upgrades to your child’s bedroom this season?

This Twisted Metal Stem Table Lamp with Printed Shade ($50 at Target) embodies fun, colorful vibes.

4 Cordless Rattan Tabletop Lamp

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but night lights aren’t just for kids. Okay?

This Cordless Rattan Tabletop Lamp ($24 at Walmart) is the perfect “adult” night light for bathrooms, kitchens, and hallways. It’s rechargeable, and the dimmable LED bulb can alternate between warm, mixed, and cool light via the base’s touch sensor button.

RELATED: 11 Best Kirkland’s Home New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Month.

5 Wavy Shade with Ceramic Base Floor Lamp

More than 2,000 Target shoppers have purchased this Wavy Shade with Ceramic Base Floor Lamp ($140) in the past month. A statement piece in its own right, the five-foot lamp has three brightness levels and a push-button switch.

6 Natural Wood Uplight Table Lamp with Linen Shade

For those with rustic, minimalist, or modern farmhouse interior design aesthetics, this Natural Wood Uplight Table Lamp with Linen Shade ($24 at Walmart) would easily blend in. Its cylinder frame requires little surface space, making it a match for end tables or nightstands.

7 Mid Tone Wood Table Lamp

Reviewers say Threshold’s Mid Tone Wood Table Lamp ($30 at Target) is “elegant and modern” and makes a “great accent piece.” The sturdy base has a ribbed design, which is offset by the burlap-style shade.

8 Cream Ceramic Table Lamp with Rattan Shade

When it comes to console tables and dressers, I’m eyeing this Cream Ceramic Table Lamp with Rattan Shade ($42 at Walmart). Despite its textured and oversized silhouette, the lamp doesn’t feel too bulky or like an eyesore.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Spring Home Finds.

9 Wood Accent Table Lamp with Rattan Shade

Once again, Joanna Gaines has knocked it out of the park with this Wood Accent Table Lamp with Rattan Shade ($70) from her Hearth & Hand collection at Target. Shoppers say it has “lots of character” and “adds such a cozy vibe to the space.”

10 Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Rose Pink Velvet Table Lamp

Also hiding in Barrymore’s Beautiful collection is this gorgeous Rose Pink Velvet Table Lamp ($40). It’s sleek yet girly at the same time.

11 Whipstitch Shade

If you already have a lamp base that you’re in love with, complete the look with this Whipstitch Shade ($20 at Target). Its neutral design and empire-style shape are universally complementary.