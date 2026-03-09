Shop the 11 best Target outdoor living finds, from designer-inspired patio sets to sleek grills.

This weekend, we finally had our first glimpse of spring in Pennsylvania. The temperature rose, the snow melted, and I even found a few little wild flowers blooming. It got me so excited for the warmer months ahead and getting to spend more time outdoors. I also visited Target, which is starting to fill up with so many outdoor living items. What are the best ones? Here are the 11 best new Target outdoor living finds hitting shelves this week.

1 This Blue Wicker End Table

This new All-Weather Wicker Round Monochromatic Rope Accent Patio End Table Tan from Threshold comes in blue and tan. It features a weather-resistant construction to withstand the outdoor elements and will add an eye-catching focal point to your patio or backyard for $100.

2 Battery Operated Outdoor Lanterns

These Rattan Battery LED Outdoor Lanterns from Threshold look like the viral Crate & Barrel ones, but are just $40. “These are comparable to similar style lanterns at C&B, but for half the price. Plus they come with a built in ‘candle’ that has a timer,” writes a shopper. “I bought both sizes. Very large lanterns and should hold up well in the elements,” another adds.

3 A Tassled Umbrella

This 6′ Round Outdoor Patio Beach Umbrella from Threshold offers Serena & Lily vibes for way less. It also comes in a burgundy floral pattern. Each one is $60.

4 And, This Designer Dupe Table

This Wicker Round French Cafe Portable Dining Table Natural from Threshold also looks like it is straight out of the Serena & Lily catalogue. It is easy to carry around and matching chairs are sold separately.

5 A Striking Outdoor Planter

This Plastic Outdoor Planter Pot Cream from Threshold designed with Studio McGee is another stunning find. “I love this planter, the color, texture and shape looks so nice on my front porch. Its quality is A+. The size is perfect to pair with the other planter I purchased from this same line,” writes a shopper. “I love these planters. They look so good on my porch!” adds another.

6 An Outdoor Fire Pit

Create priceless memories around the fire this summer with the Threshold Metal Lattice Wood Burning Round Outdoor Fire Pit. “I like the design and Construction of this item. It is constructed well, and for the sale price I paid, I’m very pleased with this product,” one shopper writes about the $100 item. “Really nice fire pit! It looks classy and has held up despite some crazy wind and rain storms,” adds another.

7 Elegant Pool Chairs

This Wood & Rope Outdoor Patio Adjustable Chaise Lounge from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia is a designer-looking pool lounge chair for $450. “This chair is beautiful. Comfortable to sit in with or without a cushion,” a shopper writes.

8 Outdoor Stake Candle Lantern

This set of Outdoor Stake Candle Lanterns from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia are gorgeous. “The lanterns are beautiful and can be used to accent a garden or outdoor space. They’re easy to place and can be used with different sized candles. I like the glass planes and brass color. Really nice design and would definitely recommend,” writes a shopper.

9 Tabletop Patio Heaters

If you don’t need a full-on heat lamp, but want a little warmth, get the Cuisinart Tabletop Patio Heater. It is available in bone and sage for $119.99. The small but mighty heater has 11,000 BTUs,

10 An Open-Weave Outdoor Lantern

I love the look of lanterns hanging off trees. This Open-Weave LED Outdoor Lantern from Threshold is perfect for adding light to summer evenings. “Such a natural decor to fit the garden and home. Pretty sturdy construct. Solar but came with a battery maybe for back up and storage. Can sit on a surface or hang up. It’s not super light so need a sturdy fixture. Easy to move around too. Fun and aesthetic all in one. Great for all year round but gotta put away for storms,” writes a shopper.

11 The Latest Monument Mesa II Grill

I just got the Monument Grills Mesa II Series M2-415BZ Stainless Steel Propane Gas Outdoor Cooking Grill with Broil Zone, the latest product from the grill brand. It is a sleek and sophisticated alternative to Weber, with powerful performance and next-level grilling and broiling capabilities for just $399.