7 Best New Target Patio & Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

These items deliver high style without the specialty-store price tag.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Spring hosting season is officially on the horizon—and if your patio is still in winter hibernation, consider this a wake up call. The newest arrivals at Target are all about easy upgrades: layered lighting, sculptural planters, graphic textiles, and furniture that makes your backyard feel like an outdoor living room. Whether you’re plotting weekend dinner parties or simply want a prettier place to sip your morning coffee, these seven new patio and garden finds deliver high style without the specialty-store price tag.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Spring Home Finds.

1 Set of 2 Outdoor Stake Candle Lanterns

This $60 set of two outdoor stake lanterns from Hearth and Hand is designed to add warm, ambient light to garden beds, walkways, or large planters. Each lantern features a delicate metal frame with clear glass panels and an antique brass finish.

Designed to hold pillar candles and featuring a ground stake base for easy placement, they create a classic, farmhouse-inspired glow that feels especially inviting at dusk. Place them along a path or flank patio steps for subtle evening illumination.

2 Rectangle A-Frame Pergola Patio Dining Table

This $200 rectangular outdoor dining table stands out thanks to its unique, A-frame pergola-style top. Crafted with a black steel frame, it features a slatted tabletop and a built-in umbrella hole for shaded dining. The overhead frame includes integrated hooks, ideal for hanging string lights or small planters to create a more styled look. It’s a functional centerpiece designed for outdoor meals and casual entertaining.

3 Fluted Outdoor Planter

Available in multiple sizes ranging from eight to 21 inches ($15 to $40), this fluted outdoor planter from Threshold adds texture and color to patios and porches. The terracotta-orange hue brings warmth, while the vertical ribbed design gives it a sculptural feel. Suitable for a range of plants from compact florals to fuller greenery, it’s an easy way to introduce height and dimension to your outdoor setup.

RELATED: 6 Best New Walmart Patio & Garden.

4 Foam Garden Kneelers

Gardening just got more comfortable thanks to these $15 bestselling foam kneelers—designed to provide cushioning support while planting or weeding. Lightweight and easy to carry, they come in two patterns: a tropical ivory print and a bold plaid option. Functional yet cheerful, they make practical yard work feel a bit more polished.

5 Color Block Braided Outdoor Area Rug

This ivory braided outdoor rug features a subtle color-block design that helps define seating areas while adding softness underfoot. Made for outdoor use, it’s designed to handle the elements while bringing indoor-style comfort to patios and decks. It’s available in 5’x7′ for $90 or 7’x10′ for $180.

6 Brushstroke Ikat Throw Pillows

Available in an 18×18-inch square ($30) and a 20×14-inch lumbar size ($25), these striking pillows feature a brushstroke ikat pattern that adds visual interest to outdoor seating. They’re an easy way to layer in pattern, comfort, and a pop of color on patio chairs or sofas.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Patio & Garden Finds.

7 Pasadena Outdoor Patio Furniture Collection

Finally, if you’re looking for a total overhaul of your outdoor space, the Pasadena Outdoor Patio Furniture Collection blends clean lines with classic silhouettes. Designed for outdoor durability, the pieces create a cohesive, elevated look—whether you’re styling a small balcony or a full backyard lounge area. Mix and match a love seat, chairs, and chat set to create a perfect spring space to welcome guests.