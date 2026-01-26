6 Best New Walmart Patio & Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

There are new finds from Drew Barrymore and My Texas House, as well as a porch goose!

Much of the country may be bracing for yet another cold snap this week, but rest assured—winter won’t last forever. And when warmer days finally arrive, having your patio and garden ready can make all the difference, turning the first mild afternoon into an instant invitation to step outside.

The good news: Refreshing your outdoor space doesn’t have to be expensive or overwhelming. From comfortable dining sets and cozy finishing touches to practical pieces that make gardening easier, Walmart’s newest patio and garden arrivals offer plenty of inspiration for every style and budget. Whether you’re planning to host friends, carve out a quiet place to unwind, or simply give your outdoor space a seasonal refresh, these six standout finds are well worth a look.

1 Four‑Piece Sectional Dining Set

This versatile sectional dining set serves double duty as comfortable seating and an alfresco dining hub. Crafted with rust-resistant steel and durable hand-woven all-weather wicker, it seats up to five and includes a table and three seating pieces with fade-resistant cushions — ideal for long summer afternoons on the patio.

Easy assembly and low-maintenance materials make it a practical upgrade for large outdoor gatherings or quiet weekend lounging. The entire set is $597.

2 My Texas House Outdoor Rugs

Outdoor rugs are a simple way to anchor your patio setup, and these two options deliver style at any scale. The Winslow rug brings subtle pattern and texture to compact porches or bistro settings, while the jute rug, with its scalloped edges and border, adds a designer touch to sprawling decks or garden patios.

Both are designed for outdoor use, balancing aesthetic appeal with practical durability. In the 8″ x 10″ size, the rugs retail for $137 and $279, respectively.

3 Self‑Watering Raised Garden Bed

For green thumbs and beginners alike, this self-watering raised garden bed takes the guesswork out of plant care. Featuring a built-in water reservoir and sturdy wood stand, it simplifies hydration and supports everything from herbs to veggies.

Its compact footprint makes it a great addition to smaller patios, balconies, or backyard plots. At the time of writing, it was on sale for $67 (normally $97).

4 Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Ceramic Planter

Next, add a pop of botanical charm with this $20 sage-toned ceramic planter, which seemingly nods to the designs of the famed 19th-century textile designer William Morris.

Its footed design elevates plants while enhancing visual interest, making it a versatile choice for flowers, succulents, or leafy greens. The artisanal look pairs beautifully with both modern and cottage-style outdoor décor.

5 Porch Goose

One of the most unexpected and whimsical trends of the year is the porch goose—a playful statue placed on a porch or lawn, sometimes dressed up in seasonal attire (think raincoats in the spring, or clever costumes for Halloween).

This oversized resin goose statue has a sturdy, weighted base and hand-painted details—not to mention a smooth finish, designed to make wardrobe changes a snap. Best of all, it’s just $20.

6 Better Homes & Gardens Gas Fire Pit

Cap off evenings outdoors with this modern gas fire pit ($397) that delivers both warmth and ambiance. With 60,000 BTUs of heat output, a hideaway tank compartment, adjustable heat control, and a stylish black finish, it’s engineered to be a centerpiece for patio entertaining in cooler weather. Perfect for roasting s’mores or fostering relaxed conversations under the stars.