11 Best New Target Wellness Finds to Start the New Year Right

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

For many people, the New Year signals the start of a new chapter, especially when it comes to wellness. This looks different for everyone, whether it means trying out a new workout class, embarking on a weight-loss journey, or improving your sleep routine. Whatever your 2026 wellness resolutions might be, we found the best workout gear, apparel, and health gadgets to help set those goals into motion. Keep reading to see the 11 best wellness finds hitting shelves at Target this week.

1 25-Ounce Stainless Steel Blender Bottle

Designed with double-wall insulation and a lockable flip-cap lid, this 25-Ounce Stainless Steel Blender Bottle ($28) will keep your protein shake ice cold all workout long.

2 Blogilates 10-Pound Weighted Vest

Weighted vests, much like this Blogilates 10-Pound Weighted Vest ($35) from Target, boosted in popularity this year due to their calorie-burning and core-strengthening benefits. This style is specifically designed for endurance workouts and has a concealed pocket for your keys and wallet. Blogilates also has a 15-Pound Weighted Vest for $47.

3 Blogilates Starter Fit Kit

The Blogilates Starter Fit Kit ($41) comes with a yoga mat, yoga strap, massage ball, and three resistance body bands. It’s recommended for both beginners and those looking to practice yoga at home.

4 Hatch Rest 2nd Gen All-in-One Sleep Machine

The Hatch Rest 2nd Gen All-in-One Sleep Machine ($70) functions as a sound machine, alarm clock, and nightlight. It’s racked up over 4,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it’s their secret weapon to getting a good night’s sleep.

5 Therabody Blackout Eye Mask with Vibration Therapy

More than 4,000 shoppers have purchased the Therabody Blackout Eye Mask with Vibration Therapy ($110)in the last month. Features include three sleep-inducing vibration patterns and a detachable, washer-friendly eyeliner.

6 Withings Wifi Blood Pressure Monitor

The Withings Wifi Blood Pressure Monitor ($130) measures heart rate and both systolic and diastolic blood pressure. Plus, it’s FDA-cleared and eligible for FSA, HSA, and HRA. Simply sync the monitor’s date to the mobile app for your personal records.

7 Women’s Athleisure Wear

Target’s private athleisure brand, All in Motion, has a premium selection of women’s activewear that can be worn for various levels of exercise, from casual neighborhood walks to high-intensity workout classes. Here are a few items that caught our eye:

8 7-Piece Dumbbell Set

This 7-Piece Dumbbell Set ($40) includes a pair of two-, three-, and five-pound weights—all of which can be organized using the included storage rack. Join the more than 3,000 shoppers who’ve purchased the weightlifting set this month alone.

9 Wrist & Ankle Weight Sets

Wrist and ankle weights are an easy way to build muscle strength and bone density—and you don’t even have to leave the house to work up a sweat. Wear them while completing regular tasks around the house, such as washing the dishes, folding laundry, or styling your hair. Choose from a 2-Pound Wrist & Ankle Weight Set ($13) or 4-Pound Wrist & Ankle Weight Set ($25).

This Hot and Cold Foot Roller ($15) helps stretch and relax muscles to prevent injuries. Store it in the freezer for cold therapy, or place it under hot water for heat therapy.

11 The Good Patch Plant-Based Vegan Wellness Patches

The Good Patch Plant-Based Vegan Wellness Patches ($31 per 12-count) come with four B12 “Awake” patches (to replace your afternoon coffee), 4 “Dream” patches, and 4 “Rescue” patches (perfect for hangovers).