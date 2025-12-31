11 Best Sale Items Target Is Clearing Out Before the New Year

Save on games, kitchen appliances, electronics, and more.

What better way to close out 2025 than with a little retail therapy? Target is running a major sale on toys and games, kitchen gadgets, electronics, and house appliances—including name brands like Shark, Beats, Bose, Ninja, HP, and Nespresso. Ahead, see the best 11 end-of-year deals happening this week at Target. But act quickly, these discounts are only for a limited time, and stock is already selling out.

1 Board Games & Card Games

From now through Jan. 3, Target is running a Buy One, Get One 50% Off Sale on select games, including classics like Monopoly, Connect 4, Candy Land, UNO, Bicycle Standard Playing Cards, Phase 10, and Trouble. Purchases can be made both in-store and online.

2 Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

For a limited time, shoppers can save 40 percent (or $120) on the Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum (now $180), which comes equipped with a HEPA filtration and anti-allergen seal. It guarantees up to 40 minutes of runtime and has a removable handheld vac for furniture, cars, and hard-to-reach places.

3 Women’s High Heels

Target is already gearing up for flip-flop weather. The retailer just slashed prices on women’s high heels, including styles that are perfect for the office, date night, and brunch. Here are a few can’t-miss deals:

4 Air Fryers

Upgrade your kitchen setup with a new air fryer, many of which also function as a broiler, toaster, oven, and dehydrator. Target has select name brands, including Cuisinart and Ninja, for up to 50 percent off right now.

5 Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Espresso and Coffee Maker

The Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Espresso and Coffee Maker (now on sale $162, originally $250) earns top marks for its sleek design, ease of use, and low maintenance cleaning. Shoppers say “there’s no complicated process like [with] other machines” and “the coffee always tastes so delicious.” The espresso machine can be used to make lattes, cappuccinos, and regular joe.

6 Wireless Headphones

We also found major discounts on top-rated wireless headphones. The Beats Studio Pro Bluetooth Wireless Headphones—complete with active noise cancelling and transparency modes—are now $200 (a 43 percent price reduction), while the JBL Tune 520BT Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones are on sale for just $30—that’s 50 percent off! You can also snag the Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $200 (originally $360).

7 Tiny Land Playsets

Target just discounted Tiny Land Playsets, including play houses, dollhouses, play tents, and play kitchens, by up to 45 percent.

8 Costway 5-Cube Kids Wooden Bookshelf and Toy Organizer

Corral your tiny tot’s toys, books, and stuffed animals in the Costway 5-Cube Kids Wooden Bookshelf and Toy Organizer (now on sale for $87, originally $230). It’s designed with rounded edges for maximum safety and comes with anchors to prevent tipping as well.

9 Google Fitbit Ace LTE Kids Smartwatch

The Google Fitbit Ace LTE Kids Smartwatch (on sale for $100) encourages daily exercise and offers calling, texting, and location sharing via the Fitbit Ace mobile app. Plus, it’s bump- and scratch-resistant.

10 HP DeskJet Wireless All-in-One Color Printer Scanner

With the HP DeskJet Wireless All-in-One Color Printer Scanner (on sale for $50, originally $90), users can print documents from the comfort of their phone.

“This printer exceeded my expectations. The setup is easy, and the software (app) makes it easier to use…The printing quality is great!!! For the price, this product is just amazing!!!” says one shopper.

11 Air Purifiers

Reduce allergens, eliminate odors, and stave off germs and bacteria with an air purifier. Take advantage of these Target deals: