7 Best Walmart Year-End Clearance Sales This Week

As someone who shops for a living, I can confirm that Walmart has some of the best sales on everything from clothes and skincare to home items and even Apple products. The holiday sales at the superstore were off the charts. Now that Christmas is over, Walmart is further reducing prices. The “end-of-year” clearance sale just dropped, and 1,000s of items are majorly marked down. Here are the 7 best Walmart year-end clearance sale deals this week.

1 So Many Clothing Items, Like This Plaid Flannel Shirt

Winter is just getting started. If you didn’t get all the winter clothes you need for Christmas, order some new ones at Walmart on clearance. This George Men’s and Big Men’s Double Pocket Flannel Shirt, Sizes XS-3XLT, is now just $10, and there are lots of color to choose from. “The fabric is not too heavy but comfortable; it’s well made and comfortable. The sizing is on the small size and you might want go up one size. You will like this shirt and it’s good looking,” writes a shopper.

2 Bikes Are Marked Down Too

If you didn’t grab a bike before the holidays, you are in luck. This UBesGoo 26″ Lightweight Explorer Mountain Bike, 21-Speed for Men and Women Disc Brakes & Suspension is a steal at $149.99 down from $303.99. Lots of shoppers confirm the bike is a great value. “We bought two of these bikes. They were easy to assemble, safe to ride, fun to ride on, and an enjoyable source of exercise! . Brakes and gears adjust smoothly,” writes one.

3 Christmas Decor and Trees Are On Major Sale

As expected, Walmart has slashed the prices of Christmas decor and trees. For example, this Holiday Time 7 ft Valley Pre-Lit Green Artificial Christmas Tree with Color-Changing LED Lights, by Holiday Time is half off, just $74.50. Order it and throw the box in your basement or attic until next year.

4 Toys Are On Sale Too

The after-Christmas toy sale is going strong. This Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Learn & Serve Coffee Café Toddler Electronic Toy, 10 Play Pieces is almost 75 percent off. Get it for just $12, reduced from $32.39.

5 And, These Popular Mini Surprise Balls

My daughter loves anything mini and anything surprise. These bestselling MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini Food Diner, Series 3, Novelty Food Toys are $7.97, reduced from $9.

6 Workout Equipment

Get started on your New Year’s resolutions with the help of Walmart. Fitness gear is on sale, including this BalanceFrom Cast Iron Kettlebell, Single, 20 lbs, now $20.00 from $36.99. There are additional weights marked down as well.

7 And, Cookware

If you didn’t get all the cookware on your Christmas list, Walmart has great sales. This Martha Stewart Everyday Eastwick 7 Quart Enamel-on-Cast-Iron Dutch Oven, Taupe, is now $39.76, down from $79.99. It is a favorite of many home chefs.