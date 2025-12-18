7 Walmart Winter New Arrivals Shoppers Are Buying Right Now

These Walmart winter essentials are popular picks for staying warm and stocked this season.

What are people shopping for this winter at Walmart? In addition to Christmas decorations and gifts, the discount superstore sells pretty much everything you need to keep your home, body, and tummy warm and happy during the coldest months of the year. From name-brand heaters and snow throwers to gourmet chocolate and cozy clothes and blankets, there are lots of items flying off the shelves this week. Here are 7 Walmart winter essentials shoppers are buying right now.

1 A Rechargeable Snow Thrower

If you are experiencing winter weather and don’t have a snowblower, there is a serious sale on my favorite rechargeable brand. The Greenworks 40V 20-inch Brushless Snow Thrower is on sale for $329.89 from $360. “Great snow blower,” writes a shopper. “Used this product a full season didn’t give me any huge issues.”

2 A Dyson Hot + Cool Fan Heater

I am such a fan of the Dyson Hot+Cool™ Jet Focus fan heater AM09, also on sale. Get the heating and cooling tool for $349.99, $100 off the original price. This is a great way to keep smaller spaces warm and essential to have on hand for minor HVAC emergencies. “Perfect heater during winter. It keeps blowing warm air until the room reaches the pre-set temperature. Keep the room warm throughout the night which is perfect for kids room during winter,” writes a shopper.

3 Slow Cookers

Are you hosting or hitting parties this holiday season? I found this genius Cozy Home Superjoe 4.5QT Electric Slow Cooker 3-in-1 on sale at Walmart for $59.99. It slow-cooks and keeps three separate dishes warm at once, and is “a very nice product for the price,” writes a shopper.

4 Warm, Cozy Blankets

Walmart offers many cozy blankets, including this Gogreen Cozy Blanket Printed Blanket Throw. The style starts at $7.99 for throw sizes and comes in many pattern options. “What a great blanket. I use these blankets to cover my sofa because my dogs lay on it. I was using a bulky comforter before and it was just way too much, and too much to wash all the time. This blanket is perfect and it’s so soft, and it’s reasonably priced. I highly recommend. I ordered two, but I think I’m going to order a third one. Super nice!” writes a shopper.

5 Gourmet Chocolate

‘Tis the season to indulge and gift chocolate. This Ferrero Rocher, Premium Milk Chocolate Hazelnut, Individually Wrapped, 12-Count, Holiday Chocolate Gift Box is shaped like a tree and makes a great, reasonably priced gift for friends, teachers, or coworkers with a sweet tooth. Get it for $10.28.

6 Warm Winter Coats for $20

If you don’t have a winter coat, make a Walmart run. This Big Chill Women’s and Women’s Plus Packable Puffer Jacket is on sale for $ 19.99 and comes in several colors and sizes, including plus-sizes. “This puffer jacket is gorgeous! This color has become my favorite for this Fall and Winter. The gold (almost a rose gold) zipper just adds a great touch. It’s just lightweight enough for me here in the south. The zipped pockets are perfect for a key, cash and phone without feeling like it would fall out. Bonus was it was a great deal on sale! I’m 5’4″ and 120 lbs and in a size small,” writes a shopper.

7 A Grinch Hat for Winter

Perfect for a holiday gift, a selection of character hats is on sale for just $5, including The Grinch Women’s Laplander Beanie Hat. “I was pleasantly surprised by the quality of this beanie. The knit is thick and durable, holding its shape well without feeling too heavy. It offers great coverage for cold weather, particularly because of the ear flaps. The stitching on the embroidery is neat with no loose threads. It fits snugly but isn’t too tight, making it comfortable to wear for long periods. It’s a solid 5 stars for warmth and comfort,” writes a shopper.