7 Best New Walmart Winter Jackets Landing in Stores This Week

These new Walmart winter jackets are cozy, chic, and selling fast as temperatures drop this week.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

We’re encouraging you spend to some time outside this winter. And because we’re embracing Friluftsliv the Norwegian concept, that means connecting with nature a.k.a. living the “open air life.” And you need a real winter jacket for that. Do not sleep on Walmart. They have some snow-worthy excellent fashion finds that everyone’s scooping up. Farmer’s Almanac tells us this winter will be “mostly mild” with a side of “wild pockets” of freezing cold. I do recommend you skip the Shein and Commense coats and go for real warmth in actual winter. And Walmart can do that for you at a crazily lost cost. Avoid their Michelin man coats at all costs though. You want to still feel like a woman, even when in the nip freeze.

This is a list of statement winter jackets. There’s one puffer at the end.

1 Women’s Luxury Faux Fur Coat Jacket

This is the perfect blend of fur. It’s that shade everyone wants. Get a big belt to keep yourself warm. They’re calling it a coat cardigan but it’s really so much more than that. This is a coat that lets them know a lady is present.

2 Scyoekwg Fall Winter Fleece Jacket

The detail of this fleece is one-of-a-kind. Per the shoppers in the comments, this one runs small so size up accordingly. When in doubt, look to the eskimo folks to keep warm. The best part about this coat is it’s machine washable so you don’t have to be so precious with it, even though it looks like it could be from a special boutique in Denmark or something. The dense patchwork thing is so original.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Holiday Baking Essentials Hitting Shelves This Week

3 Women’s Black Velvet Smoking Jackets Quilted Robes Smoking Jackets Coats Party Wear

YSL made le smoking jackets a thing back in the ’60s, and that’s why this derivative take on that coat is such a move. Enrobe yourself in this quilted jet black smoking jacket and make a dramatic entrance. It’s so high fashion we can’t breathe.

4 Pinnacle Garments Wool Coat

This jewel teal-toned wool blend fabric topper will work well with slim-fitting separates. The clean lines are really appealing as an alternative to the voluminous statement coats. The color might not be practical so think about the wardrobe you’re wearing it with. The sleeves are genuinely lovely though.

5 Principles Women’s Single-Breasted Tailored Coat

This is a great workwear coat for sharp suiting days. The two front pockets and the lapel seal the deal. Comes in camel too. Bonus: This one’s a few dollars less than the same on Amazon right now. The collar is giving adulting. I think it would love so pretty with a cream set or thick turtleneck sweaters. And it’s Christmas-ready so you know you’re in the zone.

6 Blue Hooded Jacket Kelly Reilly Coat

This is so adorable. The sleeves and the toggle and the hood are just darling. 10/10 pattern. It genuinely looks like it could be bouncing down a Sonia Rykiel runway and it’s our favorite of the two patterned coats on this list. It’s very cute in a kind of Little Red Riding Hood making her way through the forest way. I just really fell hard for the swing, bell shape of this coat.

RELATED: 5 Old Navy Jeans Customers Say Fit “Better Than Designer” This Week.

7 Solid Color Hooded Long Coat Winter Long Sleeve

If you really need a puffer that can weather the storm, we found the least Stay Puft Marshmallow Man looking one for that very purpose and the bottle green color with the cream lining is lovely. Again, green for Christmastime is just a beautiful shade. It likely doesn’t look as fetching when it’s closed, which you’ll need to do for practical reasons when you’re out battling the elements doing your best Friluftsliv. Happy winter-ing!