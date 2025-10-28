11 Best New Walmart Christmas Decor Finds Under $10

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

You are missing out if you aren’t shopping at Walmart for holiday decorations. The superstore is getting in so many fantastic festive Christmas items daily, ranging from spectacular Christmas trees and wreaths to throw pillows and blankets. While you can spend a ton of money at the store, there are also some frugal finds at prices you won’t be able to match. For example, holiday string lights in every color imaginable, including pink, purple, and blue, are less than $3.50 a strand, while a holiday-inspired throw blanket will set you back a little over $5. Don’t wait until the last minute, when all the good stuff is gone. What should you shop for this week to prepare for the holiday season? Here is the 11 best Walmart Christmas decor items under $10 hitting stores this week.

1 These “Breathtaking” Holiday Ornament “Baubles”

There are lots of great ornament sets at Walmart for unbeatable prices. This Holiday Time Champagne/White/Light Blue Mini Shatterproof Christmas Ornament set comes with 20 bulbs for under $5. “Holiday Charm Overload,” writes a shopper. “Bringing the spirit of the holidays right into my living room, their gleam reflecting the season’s joy. Each ornament more delectable than the last. A stunning marriage of durability and charm.” Another calls them “Breathtaking Baubles,” in a 5-star review. “Can’t help but gush about these! Set to dazzle my home this Christmas. The exceptional craftsmanship and durability truly makes them worth adoring. What a festive thrill!”

2 Mini Lights in Every Color for Under $3.50

Get Indoor/Outdoor 50-Count LED Mini Christmas String Lights, 9.5′ , by Holiday Time in every color imaginable for just $3.42 a set. They even have pink and blue, which are super hard to find. “This color is GORGEOUS, i haven’t been able to find pink christmas lights ever, im really happy with this purchase,” writes a shopper. “Good quality, well packaged at a great price,” adds another. “These little lights are quite bright! I’m very happy with the Holiday Time 50 warm white mini LED lights!” a third says.

3 These Preppy Glass Taper Candle Holders

I’m dying over how gorgeous these Large Clear Glass Christmas Taper Candle Holders with Bow, 10″, by Holiday Time are. The larger one is $7.63, and the smaller one $5.84. “Love. Walmart has really stepped up quality of merchandise,” writes a shopper. “Super Cute…Great Quality For The Price!” another adds. “Beautiful, unique and priced well,” a third says. These will really dress up your basic taper candles for the holiday season in a majorly preppy way.

4 The Grinch Advent Calendar

The Grinch Advent Calendar 2025 Xmas Tree Ornaments, 24 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar, is on clearance for $7.99. There are a few different options, each equally adorable and perfect for sparking joy this holiday season, leading up to Christmas Day. “Unwrap daily treats, including puzzles, mini resin Grinch figures, and acrylic Christmas tree ornaments, building excitement till Christmas,” reads the product description. Not a fan of the Grinch? There are many other Advent calendar options at Walmart for everyone.

5 This Gorgeous Christmas Bells Decoration

This WJSXC Set Of 3 Christmas Bell Brass Cow Shabby Style Rustic Metal Hanging Giant Cow Bells Decor is a steal for $6.50. “Perfect size and color. Looks better than the picture!” writes a shopper. “I just love them! On time and nice quality,” another adds. “These are beautiful. Exactly what we were looking for,” a third says. “These are a bit smaller than what I anticipated, but actually the perfect size for a wreath. Definitely a good value!” yet another adds.

6 These Wreaths Perfect for Crafting for Under $4

You might spend more for elaborate, luxurious wreaths, but Walmart sells some for under $4. This Basic Christmas Wreath, Green, 20″ by Holiday Time is a customer favorite. Many people use it for crafts. “I purchased this faux wreath to create a special Christmas present for a friend who loves the Grinch! I added the bulb colors most associated with the Grinch and the adorable bow with his legs and red slippers. The wreath is full, having very secure greenery, a really pretty color and well made. It didn’t come with any hanging devise so consider how you might hang your wreath. I added a metal wire in back of mine. The wreath was a good bargain at a great price and makes a nice full sized decoration or it will lie on a table as well,” a shopper writes.

7 This Sweet Cookie Jar

This Ceramic and Glass Gingerbread Christmas Cookie Jar, Brown, 6.25″ by Holiday Time, makes a great addition to your kitchen. The jars measure 6.25 inches and feature a ribbed clear glass base topped with a brown ceramic lid decorated with a smiling gingerbread figure. Perfect for holding cookies, candies, or holiday treats, they keep your goodies fresh while bringing playful seasonal style to your countertop. These also make great gifts for just $5.84.

8 The Coziest Plush Throw

There are so many throw blankets at Walmart. Holiday Time Cozy Plush Santa Throw 50″ x 60″, $5.97, comes in endless patterns. Favorite winter blanket. This is extremely soft, a great size throw blanket and my new favorite blanket. The design is adorable. Highly recommend,” writes a shopper. It “is the perfect addition to my winter décor! The design is adorable and festive — the gingerbread pattern instantly adds warmth and cheer to my living space. The size is just right for cozying up on the couch without feeling too bulky. It’s surprisingly durable, even after multiple washes, and still feels as soft as the day I got it. The plush fabric is thick enough to keep you warm on cold nights without overheating. For the price, the quality is exceptional and makes it a great value for anyone looking to add a seasonal touch of comfort to their home,” writes another.

9 A Snowflake Cocotte with Lid

The Pioneer Woman Stoneware 2 Cup Snowflake Cocotte with Lid comes in green and white, $6.97, and is so adorable. “This is so cute! It’s very small, but durable and has a really nice design on the lid. It is microwave, dishwasher, and oven safe so can be used anywhere. I baked a cake in the microwave and it worked out perfectly! There is no weird smell to it and is nice and smooth,” writes a shopper. “Super cute for the holidays I love how it has a lid!! It says it’s safe for hot items and that is just great because it’s multi use and the piece is so affordable it’s absolutely perfect for the winter time!! It doesn’t have a scent either! The color is perfect!” adds another.

10 Flamess Taper Candles Shaped Like Christmas Trees

These Flameless Taper Candles Christmas Tree Shaped Candle Lights are battery-operated and made of real wax. “The quality, texture and look are great, the flame is bright enough. Fit in my candle holder perfect. Happy with it, price was better than Amazon,” writes a shopper. “I love these candles. I bought 3 total. The only thing I wish they were on a timer. The flame flickers like a real candle and it’s cute. 🥰 I would def buy again and do recommend,” adds another.

11 These Beautiful Etched Wood Houses

This Wood House Christmas Decoration, Brown, 7″, by Holiday Time is perfect as an as-is decoration or can be used as a hobby for painting. “Wonderful houses. Sooooooo neato! I’m looking forward to adding to my Christmas decor,” writes a shopper. “Beautiful,” adds another. It is crafted out of real wood and etched with snowflakes. The smaller size is under $8.50. Buy a few of them and create a little town.