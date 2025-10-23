The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Some of my earliest childhood memories involve walking the Ross Dress for Less aisles with my mother. The discount store has been around forever (well, since 1983 to be exact) and continues to sell amazing clothes, shoes, home goods, pet supplies, and holiday decorations, for way under retail price. I went to my local store this week, and was greeted with so much Christmas decor. Here are the 11 best new Ross Dress for Less Christmas decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 So Many Great Wreaths

No matter your style, Ross has a wreath for you. I found glam, girly wreaths with lots of pink and metallic accents and also understated, minimalist options. I love this festive version with pinecones and juniper berries. It was only $21.99, compared to $34 retail.

2 And, Tree Skirts Galore

There are also lots of tree skirts to choose from. I love this cozy, faux fur cream skirt, as it is super versatile. It was just $21.99, a bargain in my opinion. Don’t wait to buy yours: Tree skirts become harder to find closer to Christmas.

3 Festive Throw Pillows

Dress up your sofa in fa la la la luxury with throw pillows. There are tons of styles to choose from, ranging from traditional plaid patterns to reindeer and other holiday motifs. This set, in particular, was $24.99 for two matching pillows.

4 A Sleigh to Slay Holiday Photos

This freestanding red sleigh is covered in crisp white snowflake decals and sits on a black scroll base, so it reads as a true statement piece. Park it by the tree, on a covered porch, or in your entryway and style it with wrapped boxes or a strand of lights for an instant photo spot. It’s big enough to anchor a vignette without overwhelming the space. Get it for $49.99.

5 Peppermint Lawn Stakes

These large peppermint lawn stakes glow with LED lights, making your pathway bright, merry, and festive. The set of three costs $14.99.

6 A Set of Lenox Plates

This set of Lenox plates is probably already gone, because it’s such a steal. The four dinner plates are bright white with a “Holly Scroll” pattern around the rim. The set is just $19.99, compared to at least double that at other stores.

7 Kitchen Hand Towels

I always pick up new holiday kitchen towels annually. These add a festive touch to your kitchen without breaking the bank. Ross has an excellent selection in a variety of colors and patterns.

8 This Giant Ornament

I am obsessed with this giant metal ornament on a burlap rope. My store only had one, selling for $54.99. These look great hanging from giant trees in front of your house and also work as indoor decorations.

9 Lots of Random Decorations

End caps and aisles were dotted with one-off showstoppers: tall hammered-metal vases stuffed with red blooms, birch branches, and frosted greenery; oversized red-and-green finials; wire deer; even a small red sleigh. If you love mixing textures and heights, this is the section to browse—grab a tall piece to anchor a corner, then fill in with smaller accents for a layered, boutique look.

10 Cozy Throw Blankets

Racks of ultra-soft throws in candy-cane and snowflake prints (plus classic solid reds) make it impossible to pick just one. These plush blankets instantly warm up a sofa or the foot of a bed and they’re the easiest gift to keep on hand for hosts, teachers, or anyone who loves a cozy movie night. Stock up now so you can rotate patterns through the season.

11 Bath Mats

Bring the holiday cheer right into the bathroom with a bold red “Merry Christmas” mat in textured white lettering. It adds a pop of color under the sink or by the tub and ties in with the rest of your décor without much effort. This one is just $10.99.