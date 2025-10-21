7 Best New Dollar Tree Christmas Crafts Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Dollar Tree is becoming a Christmas destination this month! The store, which sells almost everything for under $10, is a mecca for all things holiday, and it just got a shipment of so many amazing holiday-inspired craft kits. Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree Christmas craft supplies and sets hitting shelves this week.

1 Create Your Own Snowglobe

Make your own snowglobe with the help of Dollar Tree! This DIY Customizable Holiday Snowglobe Decoration allows you to fulfill your imagination and create snowglobe gifts for everyone on your list. “Great for what I need it for. Just the right size and NOT cheaply made,” one shopper writes.

RELATED: 7 Best New Dollar Tree Living Room Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2 And, Create Your Own Ornament

I also love this Crafters Square Diy Ornament, which can be filled and adorned with any festive finds. It can be hung from your tree or wall and makes a great craft for kids.

3 There Is This DIY Ornament Kit Too

Another DIY ornament? This Crafters Square Color-Your-Own Christmas Decoration Kits is perfect for younger kids. The set includes an MDF Christmas decoration and 4 markers in the colors of blue, green, red, and yellow. It is perfect for classrooms, daycares, and winter break activities with the kids.

4 DIY Holiday Tote Bags

These DIY Tote Bags With Color Pens are so genius. Each kit comes with colored pens and white bags with various holiday designs. Kids will have so much fun coloring them and giving gifts to loved ones.

5 Finger Puppet Kits

Another fun craft? These Crafters Square Felt Finger Puppet Kits, 5-ct. will provide hours of entertainment, from making the finger puppets to playing with them. I have made sets for all of my grandchildren, and they LOVE them. Perfect for wait time in restaurants , in the car or for fun playtime. I used Alreen’s to put together and it has held nicely,” writes a shopper.

6 These Christmas Pom-Poms

Stock up on these Crafters Square Christmas Pom-Poms, which will come in handy for all your holiday projects. These traditional Christmas-colored pom-poms are fuzzy red, white, and green and come with between 80 or 90 per pack. Use them for creating festive table centerpieces, sewing to DIY Christmas sweaters, hats, and blankets, or fixing to treat bags and gift baskets as a unique accent.

RELATED: I’m a Shopping Influencer and These Are 10 Dollar Tree Products I Buy Again and Again.

7 And, Jingle Bells

And, don’t forget Crafters Square Christmas Round Bells. These jingle bells come in red, green, silver, and gold, and are perfect for adding to all your holiday crafts.