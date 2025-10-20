7 Best New Items From Target’s LEGO Christmas Line

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Looking for the perfect holiday gift, or a festive family activity to celebrate the yuletide season? Christmas-themed LEGO sets bring the whole group together for hours of fun and creativity—and right now, they’re available at Target.

Whether you’re building Santa’s sleigh or a cheerful poinsettia, the shared experience of making your masterpiece can become a new tradition to add to all that eggnog, mistletoe, and cookie baking. And, best of all, the finished creations add a heartfelt touch to your holiday decorations when you build and enjoy them as a family.

Ready to put family fun front and center this Christmas? These are the seven best new items from Target’s LEGO Christmas line.

1 This Wreath and Garland Set

For a fun holiday-themed project that doubles as seasonal home decor, look no further than the LEGO Icons Wreath-Making Kit and Holiday Garland ($100). Kids and grownups alike will love getting in the holiday spirit, knowing they have a good excuse to display their work when Christmas comes.

2 This 2-in-1 Christmas Tree Set

Serving as a perfect family activity for Christmas Day, the LEGO Christmas Tree Building Set can be built as either one larger tree or two smaller trees, both adorned with ornaments and candles, and topped with a yellow star.

3 This Cute Selection of Advent Calendars

LEGO Advent Calendars let you count down to Christmas with 24 days of LEGO toys. Choose between the LEGO City Advent Calendar, the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar, or the LEGO Minecraft Advent Calendar, depending on your child’s interests.

4 This Christmas Table Decorating Kit

When you’re proud of what you’ve built, your LEGO work usually ends up on display. And, by choosing a kit designed to be a centerpiece like the LEGO Christmas Table Decoration Building Toy—complete with festive foliage and a holiday-ready red candle—you can keep the fun going for longer.

5 These Fuss-Free Poinsettias

The LEGO Icons Poinsettia Plant Building Set makes a perfect gift for heralding in the Christmas spirit. Yet unlike real poinsettias, these require absolutely no maintenance—a Christmas miracle for those already busy with the holiday rush.

6 This Santa Set, Complete with Reindeer and Sleigh

It’s not Christmas without Santa and his trusty reindeer—not to mention his magical sleigh, teeming with gifts. Kids gifted this LEGO Santa’s Sleigh Christmas Toy Set will love the unboxing aspect of sifting through Santa’s tiny offerings, which include a teddy bear, guitar, skis, and more.

7 This Home Alone Holiday House

Finally, few movies capture the nostalgic Christmas spirit quite like the 90s classic Home Alone. The LEGO Ideas Home Alone McCallister’s House Building Set lets you and your family build the iconic house Kevin McCallister defends from the Sticky Bandits, while learning that family is the true meaning of Christmas.